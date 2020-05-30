AAP Horse Racing

Back-to-back city wins for Soldier Of Love

By AAP Newswire

Rachel King has partnered Soldier Of Love to a Rosehill win. - AAP

1 of 1

Jockey Rachel King is building a handy record aboard progressive gelding Soldier Of Love, with the pair joining forces for another city win at Rosehill.

The Bjorn Baker-trained Soldier Of Love is working his way through the grades and took his overall record to six wins from 15 starts with a professional display in Saturday's Schweppes Handicap (1500m) for which he was sent out the $3 favourite.

King has ridden Soldier Of Love in seven of his past eight starts in town spanning two preparations, netting three wins and three placings.

Saturday's victory in benchmark grade was Soldier Of Love's second win in succession in the third start of his current campaign and King believes the gelding still has more to offer as he matures.

"He's a fine example of a horse just racing with so much confidence at the moment," King said.

"Even today when I got on him in the yard he was having a little jig-jog which is a bit unlike him, but it just showed he's got that bit of confidence in himself. And he raced like that today as well."

Soldier Of Love began quickly and took up the early running before getting a trail when Sure Knee strode to the front.

The favourite levelled up to Sure Knee ($6) approaching the 200m and edged clear to beat the Chris Waller-trained mare by 1-1/2-lengths.

A tardy start again by second favourite Trumbull ($4.20) did not help his chances but he worked home for third, another half-length away.

Latest articles

National

Traditional owners lash Rio heritage claim

Mining giant Rio Tinto has come under fire for its public response after destroying a significant indigenous site in Western Australia dating back 46,000 years.

AAP Newswire
National

Labor wants housing plan to support jobs

Federal Labor wants to raise the cap on the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme for people looking to build their first home, to aid the construction sector.

AAP Newswire
National

No new NSW virus cases, easing imminent

A raft of coronavirus-prompted NSW public restrictions are set to lift on Monday, while the state has recorded zero new COVID-19 cases.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Changes ahead to Melbourne spring carnival

The Melbourne Racing Club is exploring the option of transferring its Caulfield Cup carnival and running it after Melbourne Cup week at Flemington.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Stradbroke places up for grabs at Doomben

The Fred Best Classic will provide a number of three-year-olds, including in-form Dawn Passage, a chance to secure a spot in the Group One Stradbroke Handicap.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Dolan wins on Concealed at Canterbury

Competing without a claim after outriding his allowance, Sydney’s leading apprentice Robbie Dolan has guided two-year-old Concealed to a Canterbury win.

AAP Newswire