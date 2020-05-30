AAP Horse Racing

Vanna Girl wins Listed Pam O’Neill Stakes

By AAP Newswire

Vanna Girl wins the Listed Pam O'Neill Stakes at Doomben. - AAP

1 of 1

Classy Gold Coast filly Vanna Girl again emphasised her versatility with a storming win in the Listed Pam O'Neill Stakes at Doomben.

Jockey Brad Stewart was able to angle Vanna Girl ($3.20) over one off the fence from barrier 12 at the notoriously treacherous 1600m start.

Her then got her to the outside in the straight and she charged home to beat Celestial Falls ($4.80) by a half length with a neck to Al Jood ($61) in the 1600m race.

At her previous start, Vanna Girl was ridden up on the pace before scoring a strong win in the Listed Daybreak Lover Stakes (1600m) two weeks ago.

Trainer Toby Edmonds said he had trained few horses which were as versatile as Vanna Girl.

"It really is one of her strengths. You can ride her forward or you can ride her back but she will always do her best," Edmonds said.

Vanna Girl could have been running in the Queensland Oaks on Saturday but that race was scrapped for the winter.

Instead Edmonds has aimed her at The Roses to be run at Eagle Farm on Saturday week.

"She is looking for 2000m or further and she will probably go to The Roses. But to be frank I don't really mind if she goes for a spell and gets ready for the spring," Edmonds said.

"There are a lot of good races for her in the spring and I am really looking forward to it."

Edmonds has had a great history with Vanna Girl's family and won eight races with her half-sister Plucky Girl.

Stewart picked up the winning ride when Matt McGillivray was injured in a fall at the Sunshine Coast on Wednesday.

Latest articles

National

Traditional owners lash Rio heritage claim

Mining giant Rio Tinto has come under fire for its public response after destroying a significant indigenous site in Western Australia dating back 46,000 years.

AAP Newswire
National

Labor wants housing plan to support jobs

Federal Labor wants to raise the cap on the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme for people looking to build their first home, to aid the construction sector.

AAP Newswire
National

No new NSW virus cases, easing imminent

A raft of coronavirus-prompted NSW public restrictions are set to lift on Monday, while the state has recorded zero new COVID-19 cases.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Changes ahead to Melbourne spring carnival

The Melbourne Racing Club is exploring the option of transferring its Caulfield Cup carnival and running it after Melbourne Cup week at Flemington.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Stradbroke places up for grabs at Doomben

The Fred Best Classic will provide a number of three-year-olds, including in-form Dawn Passage, a chance to secure a spot in the Group One Stradbroke Handicap.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Dolan wins on Concealed at Canterbury

Competing without a claim after outriding his allowance, Sydney’s leading apprentice Robbie Dolan has guided two-year-old Concealed to a Canterbury win.

AAP Newswire