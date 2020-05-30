AAP Horse Racing

Winter mission complete for September Run

By AAP Newswire

September Run wins the Bill Carter Stakes at Doomben. - AAP

1 of 1

Sydney filly September Run has completed her lightning mission to give champion trainer Chris Waller his first stakes winner of the winter carnival at Doomben.

September Run ($6) went straight to the lead and held on by a half neck to beat Plutocrat ($31) with a neck to favourite Gotta Kiss ($2.20) in the Listed Bill Carter Stakes (1110m).

Waller usually dominates the winter two and three-year-old races but has had limited runners this year due to the reduction in feature events.

His Queensland manager Paul Shailer said the filly had arrived in fine fettle in Queensland after a last-start win at Canterbury in Sydney.

"Chris sent her up here to build up her rating and get some black-type for the spring," Shailer said.

"Chris as the knack of sending the right horses up here for the right races and the fillies seem to do very well spelling in the Queensland sunshine so she might be one to watch in the future."

September Run races in the colours of Oliver Koolman who has had a lot of success in Queensland and in particular with Group One winner The Autumn Sun.

A filly by top sire Exceed And Excel, September Run was a $380,000 yearling buy.

"She will obviously be a nice broodmare later and to get black-type today was a good start," Shailer said.

Winning jockey Michael Cahill said September Run had begun so well he had decided to lead.

"She has the makings of a very nice filly," Cahill said.

