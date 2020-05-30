AAP Horse Racing

Right Or Wrong scores first win in 4 years

By AAP Newswire

Right Or Wrong is back in winning form. - AAP

1 of 1

Lindsay Gough produced one of the training performances of the year to get Right Or Wrong to win his first race in more than four years at Doomben.

Gough rated Right Or Wrong a genuine Group One horse but a series of injuries have had the horse almost continually on the sidelines.

Right Or Wrong ($9) stormed home from last to win the TAB Handicap which was his first in since scoring at Doomben on February 13, 2016.

Gough said it had taken a lot of hard work to get Right Or Wrong back in the winners' stall.

"He has injured his near front tendon three times over the years. We sent him to Victoria at one stage to try to overcome it," Gough said,.

"Right Or Wrong then had a stint in Sydney before injuring it again two years ago.

"Finally after a good rest we got him back and it has been trips almost daily to the beach to get him ready for another win.

"He made up some ground first-up for 18 months at the Gold Coast. We knew he was a lot fitter today."

Latest articles

Entertainment

Bully or truly great, Jones splits opinion

Controversial and divisive to the end, Alan Jones ends his career as Australia’s most successful radio broadcaster.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Attenborough to set out vision for future

Broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough will set out his vision for the future in a new book, as he warns the natural world faces imminent danger.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Parton writes coronavirus-inspired song

American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has penned a new song about challenges people are facing during stay-at-home measures brought on by coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Changes ahead to Melbourne spring carnival

The Melbourne Racing Club is exploring the option of transferring its Caulfield Cup carnival and running it after Melbourne Cup week at Flemington.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Stradbroke places up for grabs at Doomben

The Fred Best Classic will provide a number of three-year-olds, including in-form Dawn Passage, a chance to secure a spot in the Group One Stradbroke Handicap.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Dolan wins on Concealed at Canterbury

Competing without a claim after outriding his allowance, Sydney’s leading apprentice Robbie Dolan has guided two-year-old Concealed to a Canterbury win.

AAP Newswire