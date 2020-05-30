Caulfield win for Kementari’s half-brother

Jockey Brad Rawiller has taken on board insight from his brother before steering Kementari's younger half-brother Valaquenta to a determined win at Caulfield.

The James Cummings-trained two-year-old Valaquenta returned to Melbourne racing in the Catanach Jeweller's Handicap (1100m) having resumed from a spell when unplaced at Randwick under Nash Rawiller.

Valaquenta had his first two starts in Victoria early this year for a win at The Valley and an unplaced finish in a Blue Diamond Prelude at Caulfield.

Melbourne-based Brad Rawiller had the ride on the Godolphin-owned colt in a race for the first time on Saturday and he was able to position him just behind the lead bunch and ready to strike from the top of the straight.

Valaquenta ($6.50) had to rally in the straight with challengers to his inside and outside but he dug in to beat Nantucket by a half-head with Crystal Chief a short-head away third.

"He was a bit far away but still in the race," Rawiller said.

"I spoke to Nash this morning and he said at the last start he was further back in the field and lost interest a bit so I had him in the race and we had a good barrier to do so.

"Geez, he was game. He put himself into the race on the turn and had to fight hard and he did."

By Street Boss out of Yavanna, Valaquenta is a half-brother to five-year-old stablemate Kementari whose wins include the 2018 Group One Randwick Guineas.

Cummings' Melbourne stable representative Sean Keogh said Valaquenta, who has now won two of his four starts, had returned a stronger colt this preparation.

"He's got quite a bit of power there ... so there's more to come from this horse," he said.