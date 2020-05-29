Translator aims for hat-trick at Caulfield

AAP Horse Racing

The decision to geld Translator after a spring campaign that netted one minor placing has paid off for connections.

After that gelding operation, the Nigel Blackiston-trained three-year-old is undefeated in two starts and will attempt to keep the winning run going in Saturday's Nick Johnstone Real Estate Handicap.

Translator was placed in a Bendigo maiden over 1600m last October before rising in trip when fourth behind Long Jack in the Geelong Classic ahead of finishing 12th to Warning in the Victoria Derby at Flemington.

Returning in April, Translator scored first-up over 1600m at Sandown in maiden grade before adding another win at Geelong later that month.

"We gelded him after the spring carnival and gave him some extra time out and he's developed mentally as well as physically," Blackiston said.

"The pleasing thing is there is still more improvement to come."

Blackiston had Translator engaged at Flemington last Saturday over 2000m but decided to bypass that meeting because of the heavy ground.

"He didn't handle the wet on Derby day so I'm glad I took him out and I don't have any concerns coming back to the mile (1600m) on Saturday," Blackiston said.

"He's had a bit over four weeks between runs now so he's still got freshness in his legs.

"Hopefully if the weather pattern is on our side we can take him to Flemington on June 20 for a 2000-metre race then."

Formerly based at Flemington, Blackiston moved to Ballarat a year ago saying the new environment was starting to pay dividends.

"The stable has been going pretty well lately, long may it continue," he said.

"That's been the beauty of coming here, all the extra space to work in, the diversity of doing different things.

"It takes a bit of time to get used to using all the different tracks, but it's starting to pay off now."

