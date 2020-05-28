Rogue lines up for new stable at Caulfield

AAP Horse Racing

Trent Busuttin is banking on a change of location bringing out the best in recent stable acquisition Scottish Rogue.

A former member of the Tony and Calvin McEvoy stable, Scottish Rogue runs for the first time for Busuttin and partner Natalie Young in the Neds Handicap over 1200m at Caulfield on Saturday.

Scottish Rogue had the last of 23 starts, that included three wins, for the McEvoys when finishing second last behind Buffalo River over 1400m at Caulfield in early April.

The last of Scottish Rogue's victories came at Morphettville in April last year, however McEvoy did think enough of the gelding to contest the Australian Guineas as a three-year-old.

Busuttin said he was still learning about Scottish Rogue and could not complain about the gelding's condition when he arrived at his new home at Cranbourne.

"He turned up at the stable in great order," Busuttin said.

"I don't know how much improvement there is in the horse, so what we're hoping for is that a change is as good as a holiday."

Busuttin said Scottish Rogue had won a recent jump-out at Cranbourne although the trainer was unsure of the strength of the opposition.

Apprentice Thomas Stockdale, who has struck up a successful association with the Busuttin-Young stable, has the ride on Saturday.

"I can't fault the horse," Busuttin said.

"Since he's been with us he's been working well, eating well and he's capable of running well in a race like this.

"He's drawn a bit of an awkward barrier which will make it tough, but the claim for Thomas will certainly help him."

Scottish Rogue sits on the fourth line of betting at $8 with Ruban Bleu the market leader at $4.20 ahead of Dubai Dominion at $4.40.

