Purton moves three clear in HK title race

Zac Purton has taken advantage of Joao Moreira's absence to kick three wins clear in the race for the Hong Kong jockeys' premiership with a winning treble at Sha Tin.

After four wins apiece on last Sunday's program, Purton and Moreira remained level-pegging in this season's title race on 123 wins.

Moreira had to sit out Wednesday night's nine-race meeting conducted on the all-weather track because of a suspension and Purton has been able to capitalise, taking his season tally of wins to 126.

The Australian jockey won the opening race on Wednesday's program on Coolceleb and added another in the fourth event on Kings Shield.

Purton capped the night in the final race when he saved ground along the rails on Enfolding before chasing down the frontrunners to win in the final strides.

Between them, Purton and Moreira have won the past six Hong Kong premierships.

Purton won his first in the 2013-14 season and is chasing his third straight this year.

Moreira won three in succession between the 2014-15 and 2016-17.

There are 13 meetings of the Hong Kong season remaining with the next meeting to be held at Sha Tin on Sunday.