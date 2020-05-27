Inverloch to turn around form at Caulfield

Trent Busuttin has wiped Inverloch's performance in the Warrnambool Cup from the memory bank and is looking forward to a better performance at Caulfield.

Inverloch finished last in the Warrnambool Cup earlier this month after putting together a string of creditable performances, including winning the Easter Cup over Saturday's course and distance in April.

Busuttin, who trains in partnership with Natalie Young, says Inverloch will revert to his normal racing pattern when he runs in the Neds Toolbox Handicap (2000m), despite drawing out wide in barrier 15.

"It's pretty straight-forward for him from that barrier, he'll be going to the front," Busuttin said.

"It was an absolute miss run the Warrnambool Cup. We tried to take a sit on him in behind the frontrunner, but the horse over-raced, choked down and it ended badly.

"So we've just put a line through it.

"We won't be reinventing the wheel with him, he'll go straight over to the front."

For the first time in over a year the plan in the Warrnambool Cup was to sit outside the leader Too Close The Sun.

But Busuttin said a rival runner came around which in turn gave Inverloch a sit which the gelding resented.

While Inverloch has drawn poorly, Busuttin said it was not so bad for a horse like Inverloch that likes to lead.

"The outside barrier is more of a hindrance for your horse that wants to sit fourth, fifth or sixth, you're not going to get in," Busuttin said.

"But it's pretty simple with him, he'll be making it clear that he's going to the front at the start.

"Hopefully he can get across without having to do too much work."

Inverloch has been installed a $10 chance in early betting on Saturday's race in a wide open market.

The Chris Waller-trained Girl Tuesday is the $6 market leader from Mahamedeis and Hang Man at $6.50.

But Busuttin is confident Inverloch can bounce back to his winning ways.

"He likes 2000 metres, he likes Caulfield, so we're looking for him bouncing back and being hard to beat," he said.