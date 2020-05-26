AAP Horse Racing

Ryan saves Peltzer for spring campaign

Rosehill trainer Gerald Ryan has confirmed unbeaten Peltzer will miss next week's Group One JJ Atkins and be kept for the spring.

Unbeaten in three starts, Peltzer scored with real ease in the Darley 2yo Handicap (1300m) at Randwick last Saturday.

But Ryan said Peltzer would be unleashed in spring instead of running in the JJ Atkins, the final two-year-old Group One of the season at Eagle Farm on June 6, despite remaining high in the betting.

"He is already in the spelling paddock," Ryan said. "There are plenty of races in the spring - I think anything up to 1600m with races like the Golden Rose and the Caulfield Guineas."

First acceptances for the JJ Atkins are at 11am on Wednesday and there are unlikely to be any surprises.

Those currently at the top of the betting include Queensland hopes Rothfire, Wisdom of Water and Isotope, all of whom are safely in the field.

Another Queensland horse Gotta Kiss is also in, but a decision will only be made on whether she runs after she contests the Listed Bill Carter Stakes at Doomben on Saturday.

