McEvoy colt to debut at Caulfield

By AAP Newswire

Calvin McEvoy - AAP

Two-year-old colt Kahaylaan has shown co-trainer Calvin McEvoy enough to take him to town for his debut.

Kahaylaan is one of 36 nominations for Saturday's 1100m handicap for two-year-olds at Caulfield where there will be a field limit of 14 plus emergencies - acceptances are due on Wednesday.

A son of Pride Of Dubai, who won the Group One Blue Diamond at Caulfield as a two-year-old, Kahaylaan has had two jump-outs at Flemington this month.

He settled back and finished out of the placings in his first before sitting on the pace and winning his most recent last Friday.

"He's a really nice horse by Pride Of Dubai," McEvoy, who trains in partnership with his father Tony, said.

"He has trialled up really well with two solid trials.

"He's ready to go to the races now. We're going to be throwing him in the deep end a little bit in an Open two-year-old handicap, but we've got a lot of time for him and I think he can measure up there."

Kahaylaan is one of three juveniles the stable has nominated for the Group One JJ Atkins (1400m) in Queensland, which will be run on Saturday week.

But McEvoy said those thoughts had been shelved and he expects to learn more about the colt and future plans after his debut.

"He's a beautiful horse. If you're watching the TV, he will stand out on the TV," he said.

"(Jockey) Michael Dee was very impressed with his jump-outs and he's sticking with him."

