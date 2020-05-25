AAP Horse Racing

Stradbroke places up for grabs at Doomben

By AAP Newswire

Dawn Passage wins the Inglis 3YO Guineas. - AAP

1 of 1

In-form Sydney colt Dawn Passage is the early favourite to win the Fred Best Classic at Doomben and clinch his spot in the Group One Stradbroke Handicap.

The Group Three Fred Best Classic (1350m) on Saturday features a number of three-year-olds who also hold nominations for the Stradbroke a week later at Eagle Farm.

The winner of the Fred Best will be exempt from ballot for the Stradbroke.

Dawn Passage was installed $3.50 favourite for the Fred Best with the TAB on Monday, with fellow Sydney-trained Grand Piano next at $5.

Winner of the Hawkesbury Guineas and Inglis 3YO Guineas over 1400m at Rosehill at his past two starts, the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained Dawn Passage is high up in Stradbroke betting at $8 but down the ballot at 37th.

He will have to rely on attrition, or winning the Fred Best, to make the field.

Doncaster Mile-winning Sydney jockey James Innes Jr has travelled to Queensland and is undertaking 14 days of isolation in a bid to ride the colt at a light weight in the Stradbroke should he make the field.

The Fred Best Classic has attracted 24 nominations with a field limit of 16 plus emergencies.

The John Thompson-trained Grand Piano has beaten older horses in benchmark races in Sydney at his past two starts while last-start Gold Coast Guineas winner Hightail and last year's Magic Millions 2YO Classic winner Exhilarates are also among the nominations.

The James Cummings-trained Exhilarates is also among 26 nominations for Saturday's Listed Helen Coughlan Stakes for fillies and mares, another race in which the winner can secure a Stradbroke berth.

Exhilarates' stablemate Trekking is the defending Stradbroke champion and on Monday was the $6 favourite to go back-to-back on Saturday week after winning the Group One Goodwood in Adelaide at his most recent start.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

A guide to DIY decking

Home improvement is high on the isolation to-do list for many. With people finding time to tackle the often overlooked larger projects, particularly in their back yard, a deck might sound like a good idea. But Mooroopna Hardware’s trade manager...

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

Euroa golfer’s DIY project in full swing

When the COVID-19 pandemic broke and restrictions came into place, golfers across Victoria lamented as they put their favourite game on hold. Euroa golfer Eddie Carracher, however, found the perfect way to fill in the many weekends spent off the...

Shepparton News
Lifestyle

Kialla artist turns paintings into puzzles

The vibrant, swirling colours of Nicky Kriss’ artworks are normally hung in beautiful homes; they have even featured on The Block. And now they have been shattered into 1000 pieces. It was a simple message from a friend — “Puzzles...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Coyle implements back-up plan for Spirit

Keen to improve the winning strike-rate of stakes-performed filly St Covet’s Spirit, trainer Jason Coyle will pit her against older mares at Randwick.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Brisbane plans for Sydney colt Wild Ruler

Promising Sydney two-year-old Wild Ruler is scheduled to run in the Champagne Classic in Brisbane ahead of a possible tilt at the Group One JJ Atkins.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Melham to plead not guilty to bet charges

Jockey Ben Melham and his partner Karlie Dales have indicated at a Victorian Racing Tribunal directions hearing they will fight betting charges against them.

AAP Newswire