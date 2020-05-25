AAP Horse Racing

Tambo’s Mate injured, out of G1 Stradbroke

By AAP Newswire

Tambo's Mate has been ruled out the Stradbroke Handicap. - AAP

1 of 1

Top Queensland sprinter Tambo's Mate has been injured and will miss the Group One Stradbroke Handicap.

Tambo's Mate had beaten the ballot for the Stradbroke at Eagle Farm on June 6 after winning the Group Three BRC Sprint at Doomben three weeks ago.

The gelding ran seventh in the Group Two Victory Stakes at Eagle Farm last Saturday.

Trainer Stuart Kendrick said jockey Matt McGillivray felt there was something wrong when he returned to scale after the Victory Stakes.

"We let him cool down and had him scanned. He has wrenched a joint," Kendrick said.

"It is very swollen and he will need three months in the paddock.

"I thought he was going to be in the finish at the 250 metres but he stopped. He must have done it around then.

"Hopefully we can get him back for the summer."

Tambo's Mate rates as one of Queensland's most improved horses, going from a maiden success to stakes winner in the space of 12 months.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton man jailed for stealing firearms from cousin’s farm

A Shepparton man who stole firearms and other property worth $6500 from his cousin’s farm has been jailed for 18 months. Craig Ramage, 48, was sentenced on Wednesday, May 20 in Melbourne’s County Court for the offending, which occurred at his...

Liz Mellino
News

Students head back to school

Tomorrow 10 students will pack their lunches, grab their school bags and head to Ardmona Primary School for the first time in two months. They will be among thousands of students across Victoria returning to campus with Prep to Year 2 and years 11...

Jessica Ball
News

Shepparton Sorry Day goes online

Shepparton’s Sorry Day commemoration will be streamed online because of COVID-19 restrictions instead of the usual public ceremony held at Monash Park. Shepparton Region Reconciliation Group co-convenor Dierdre Robertson said although people could...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Coyle implements back-up plan for Spirit

Keen to improve the winning strike-rate of stakes-performed filly St Covet’s Spirit, trainer Jason Coyle will pit her against older mares at Randwick.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Brisbane plans for Sydney colt Wild Ruler

Promising Sydney two-year-old Wild Ruler is scheduled to run in the Champagne Classic in Brisbane ahead of a possible tilt at the Group One JJ Atkins.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Melham to plead not guilty to bet charges

Jockey Ben Melham and his partner Karlie Dales have indicated at a Victorian Racing Tribunal directions hearing they will fight betting charges against them.

AAP Newswire