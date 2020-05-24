AAP Horse Racing

Tregea in tough call on Command’n’conquer

By AAP Newswire

Up-and-coming Queensland three-year-old Command'n'conquer. - AAP

1 of 1

Toowoomba trainer Steve Tregea has a tough decision between a stakes race or QTIS bonus money to end rising star Command'n'conquer's first campaign.

Command'n'conquer has been one of the finds of Queensland racing this year and won his first three starts in impressive fashion.

He was beaten at his past two starts at the Gold Coast when he didn't appear to be at home on the tricky seaside track.

Tregea is debating whether to run Command'n'conquer in the Group Three Fred Best Classic (1350m) at Doomben on Saturday or the QTIS Three-Year-Old (1400m) at the Gold Coast on Friday.

"The Fred Best looks like being a really good race with a couple of Stradbroke Handicap hopefuls like Dawn Passage and Grand Piano in it," Tregea said.

"I think Command'n'conquer is up to top class but don't forget this is his first campaign."

Friday's Gold Coast meeting is the final metropolitan standard one for the time being after the regional format was modified.

The Gold Coast race carries $61,000 in prize money and a QTIS bonus to the winner while the winner of the Fred Best will collect $72,500.

Tregea believes Command'n'conquer will have no trouble with the Gold Coast at 1400m.

"His past two starts at the track they went flat out and they always fan on the corner in them," Tregea said.

"The 1400m races are run at more sedate pace.

"In the end I am looking to accept in both races and then work out the best way to go."

The Fred Best is a ballot-exempt race for the Stradbroke but Command'n'conquer won't be heading to the Group One in a fortnight.

Tregea won the Fred Best with Niccanova in 2017 but didn't send him into the Stradbroke.

"I think you have to look after your horse and a Stradbroke run at a horse's seventh start really isn't ideal," he said.

Latest articles

News

VCE exam timeframe sooner than expected

BECAUSE students have gone back to school earlier than expected, Victorian Certificate of Education (VCE) examinations will start in early November. Minister for Education James Merlino announced VCE exams will begin in the week commencing November...

Alex Gretgrix
News

Echuca and Kyabram to get Kmart Hub stores

WESFARMERS is cutting back on it’s struggling Target business, confirming it will close a number of stores across the country. The retailing conglomerate will shut up to 75 Target stores and convert another 92 to Kmart stores in a massive...

Alex Gretgrix
News

Former Echuca man believed dead, coroner finds

A CORONER has found that a former Echuca man who went missing almost six years ago died at that time. According to ACM, the 44-year-old Aboriginal man was living in Swan Hill on September 4, 2014, when his cousin spoke to him in the early afternoon...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Coyle implements back-up plan for Spirit

Keen to improve the winning strike-rate of stakes-performed filly St Covet’s Spirit, trainer Jason Coyle will pit her against older mares at Randwick.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Wisdom Of Water is real the deal: Fradd

International jockey Robbie Fradd says new JJ Atkins favourite Wisdom Of Water will have no problems handling the high-pressure of the Group One race.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Brisbane plans for Sydney colt Wild Ruler

Promising Sydney two-year-old Wild Ruler is scheduled to run in the Champagne Classic in Brisbane ahead of a possible tilt at the Group One JJ Atkins.

AAP Newswire