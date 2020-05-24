AAP Horse Racing

McGillivray needs stay to ride Stradbroke

By AAP Newswire

Jockey Matt McGillivray - AAP

1 of 1

Jockey Matt McGillivray will need a stay of a suspension if he is to ride in the big Group One race day at Eagle Farm on Saturday week.

Stewards opened an inquiry after Red Chase and Thy Kingdom Come suffered interference at the 1100m in the second race at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

McGillivray, who rode Enterprise Prince, pleaded guilty to careless riding and was suspended for seven days from midnight next Sunday to Sunday, June 7.

He is one of the form jockeys in Queensland and is in demand for rides in the Group One Stradbroke Handicap and Group One JJ Atkins on June 6.

There is a shortage of top jockeys for the races due to coronavirus travel restrictions on interstate movement.

McGillivray is expected to lodge an application early this week for an internal review and stay.

