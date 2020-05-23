AAP Horse Racing

Great Again scores tough Flemington win

By AAP Newswire

Great Again wins the Listed Straight Six at Flemington. - AAP

1 of 1

Former West Australian galloper Great Again has relished the wet conditions at Flemington to record a fighting first-up victory.

Trained by Lindsey Smith, Great Again added a third stakes win to his record with success in Saturday's Listed Straight Six (1200m).

Great Again arrived in Victoria last year and had one start at the end of the spring carnival, finishing rearwards in a 1200m sprint at Ballarat in November.

Returning from a break, Smith was planning a first-up assault on his Victorian hometown's feature sprint, the Wangoom Handicap at Warrnambool, earlier this month, but considered the track not wet enough.

Revelling in heavy ground under Declan Bates, Great Again ($12) scored a short-head victory from Rich Charm ($31) with Home Of The Brave ($11) a long neck away third.

Great Again arrived in Victoria with strong credentials winning nine of his 20 starts, six of those on soft ground.

Stable representative Shane Jackson said the victory showed the genius of Smith in electing to bypass the Wangoom.

"He said from day one that this fella grows a leg on the heavy ground and he proved that today," Jackson said.

"That was brilliant and a tough win.

"He's a beautiful horse. He used that big stride late and was really tough when they were coming back at him.

"It's a thrill to get him back to what Lindsey said about him as he's always had a huge opinion of him."

Jackson said the stable was not concerned about Great Again having his first run on the Flemington straight.

He said Great Again showed he was adaptable having now added a straight track victory to his record.

"A horse gets so used to racing and training around a bend," Jackson said.

"So to do that down the straight where they can get lost a bit, it's good to get that ticked off."

Udyta Clarke, trainer of the runner-up Rich Charm, was over the moon with the gelding's return to form.

Rich Charm was having his second run in 15 months after returning at Mornington in the Hareeba Stakes in March.

Another former West Australian galloper Reykjavik gave Smith a Flemington double with a comfortable victory in the Apache Cat Handicap.

Reykjavik was perfectly handled by apprentice Lewis German, coming down the centre of the track to run past the favourite Shot Of Irish with German import, Django Freeman, making his Australian debut, holding down third place.

Latest articles

Sport

Hawkins weighs in for AFL season

Finley’s Tom Hawkins will lace up his boots for the return of the 2020 AFL season in three weeks’ time An announcement from the league on Friday, May 17 confirmed the season would resume on Thursday, June 11, with players returning to...

Daniel Hughes
News

Max celebrates with drive-by 18th

Jerilderie’s Max Roe celebrated his 18th birthday with a drive by party on Saturday. More than 100 cars drove past his Jerilderie home with friends, family and community members all getting involved in the party celebrations. Originally planned for...

Daniel Hughes
News

A big step for rural educators

Finley’s Kate Littlejohn is making history for rural secondary school educators. The Finley High School teacher has become the first rural educator to take on the role of HSIE Advisor 7-12 of the Learning and Teaching Directorate for the NSW...

Daniel Hughes

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Coyle implements back-up plan for Spirit

Keen to improve the winning strike-rate of stakes-performed filly St Covet’s Spirit, trainer Jason Coyle will pit her against older mares at Randwick.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Wisdom Of Water is real the deal: Fradd

International jockey Robbie Fradd says new JJ Atkins favourite Wisdom Of Water will have no problems handling the high-pressure of the Group One race.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Brisbane plans for Sydney colt Wild Ruler

Promising Sydney two-year-old Wild Ruler is scheduled to run in the Champagne Classic in Brisbane ahead of a possible tilt at the Group One JJ Atkins.

AAP Newswire