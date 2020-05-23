AAP Horse Racing

Cosmic Gossip win seals JJ Atkins start

By AAP Newswire

Cosmic Gossip wins at Eagle Farm. - AAP

1 of 1

Caloundra filly Cosmic Gossip confirmed her place in the Group One JJ Atkins field with a strong win at Eagle Farm.

Cosmic Gossip ($7.50) came from last early to beat Ready For Magic ($4.80) by a short neck in the XXXX Dry 2YO (1200m).

The filly was already in the field for the JJ Atkins on June 6 thanks to her win in a big prize money race at the Sunshine Coast in January.

Her win on Saturday lifted her to $126,000 in earnings and put her in eighth place in the ballot to make the field.

Trainer Stuart Kendrick had also nominated Cosmic Gossip for the Gold Coast on Friday but elected to run at Eagle Farm.

"The big Eagle Farm track suits her best and that is a big plus for us in the JJ Atkins," Kendrick said.

"As you saw she likes to find her feet and then really hit the line hard.

"I know everyone is aiming at the JJ Atkins but she is in the field and reaching her top now."

"It is a good chance to get some black type at this stage of her career."

Cosmic Gossip was ill-fated sire Spill The Beans' first metropolitan winner and Kendrick hopes she will also be his first Group One winner.

Latest articles

News

Target announces which stores will close

Shepparton’s Target store will be one the few left across Australia, as retail giant Wesfarmers announced they would close and convert more than 100 stores across the country this morning. Although the Shepparton store survived the cuts, Target’s...

Morgan Dyer
News

Farmer to speak about climate change for Shepparton group

A farmer from far-western NSW with an acute understanding of the climate crisis and how it impacts on those who work the land will be a guest at an upcoming meeting of Shepparton’s Beneath the Wisteria group. Anika Molesworth will join the...

Rodney Woods
News

Teens set to face court over alleged dangerous driving

Two teenagers are expected to face court today following an alleged dangerous driving pursuit in Shepparton, which involved an attempt to collide with a police car.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Coyle implements back-up plan for Spirit

Keen to improve the winning strike-rate of stakes-performed filly St Covet’s Spirit, trainer Jason Coyle will pit her against older mares at Randwick.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Wisdom Of Water is real the deal: Fradd

International jockey Robbie Fradd says new JJ Atkins favourite Wisdom Of Water will have no problems handling the high-pressure of the Group One race.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Brisbane plans for Sydney colt Wild Ruler

Promising Sydney two-year-old Wild Ruler is scheduled to run in the Champagne Classic in Brisbane ahead of a possible tilt at the Group One JJ Atkins.

AAP Newswire