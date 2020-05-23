AAP Horse Racing

Sasko spoils betting move on Moody stayer

By AAP Newswire

Sasko wins at Flemington. - AAP

1 of 1

An expectation that Peter Moody would have his first metropolitan winner since a return to training has ended in disappointment.

Moody sent out Shepard as a heavily supported favourite but the northern hemisphere-bred stayer couldn't deliver on a rain-affected track at Flemington.

Shepard carried $3.90 to $3.20 backing in the Rogan Josh Stayers Trophy (2500m) and the early signs looked promising.

Jockey Luke Nolen was able to send Shepard forward from an outside barrier but when the tempo increased, the last-start winner was one of the first horses beaten.

Shepard gave Moody a comeback win at Ballarat after the trainer who guided Black Caviar throughout an unbeaten career left the sport in controversial circumstances in 2016.

As Shepard dropped out to finish worse than midfield, the Matt Cumani-trained Sasko ($21) relished a heavy track for his second win in as many starts.

Sasko won a minor race during the Warrnambool Cup carnival and enhanced an already solid record in the wet to lead throughout for apprentice Michael Poy.

Poy made the race a true staying test from the middle stages and Sasko did the rest in a clear-cut win.

"He loves it soft. He just gets through it and makes it hard for the other horses, particularly with his style of running," Cumani said.

Latest articles

News

Target announces which stores will close

Shepparton’s Target store will be one the few left across Australia, as retail giant Wesfarmers announced they would close and convert more than 100 stores across the country this morning. Although the Shepparton store survived the cuts, Target’s...

Morgan Dyer
News

Farmer to speak about climate change for Shepparton group

A farmer from far-western NSW with an acute understanding of the climate crisis and how it impacts on those who work the land will be a guest at an upcoming meeting of Shepparton’s Beneath the Wisteria group. Anika Molesworth will join the...

Rodney Woods
News

Teens set to face court over alleged dangerous driving

Two teenagers are expected to face court today following an alleged dangerous driving pursuit in Shepparton, which involved an attempt to collide with a police car.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Coyle implements back-up plan for Spirit

Keen to improve the winning strike-rate of stakes-performed filly St Covet’s Spirit, trainer Jason Coyle will pit her against older mares at Randwick.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Wisdom Of Water is real the deal: Fradd

International jockey Robbie Fradd says new JJ Atkins favourite Wisdom Of Water will have no problems handling the high-pressure of the Group One race.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Brisbane plans for Sydney colt Wild Ruler

Promising Sydney two-year-old Wild Ruler is scheduled to run in the Champagne Classic in Brisbane ahead of a possible tilt at the Group One JJ Atkins.

AAP Newswire