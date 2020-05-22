AAP Horse Racing

Brisbane plans up in the air for Khoekhoe

By AAP Newswire

Promising Victorian-trained two-year-old Khoekhoe. - AAP

1 of 1

In a normal year, Matt Cumani would not hesitate to take two-year-old Khoekhoe to Brisbane for the winter carnival.

But with COVID-19 making the movement of racing personnel between states impossible unless they undergo a two-week quarantine period, 2020 is anything but normal.

That scenario has all but ruled out Khoekhoe heading to Brisbane for the Group One JJ Atkins (1400m) at Eagle Farm on June 6.

A last-start winner of The Showdown at Caulfield last month, Khoekhoe attempts a third straight win when he runs in the Tom Melbourne Trophy (1400m) at Flemington on Saturday.

While it is possible for Khoekhoe to go to Queensland without restriction, anyone travelling with the colt from Cumani's stable will need to undergo quarantine.

"That doesn't really work for me," Cumani said.

"He's my special horse at the moment and I don't really want to let him out of my or my team's sight.

"He's got one rider and while I know that is probably not essential, you would kick yourself if someone else rode him and fell off.

"I know they are surmountable things for a Group One, but I want to see how he runs on Saturday and if we have to find someone up there to look after him, then we can consider it."

Cumani figures the rise to 1400m on Saturday is ideal, however getting a guide on Khoekhoe through his trackwork does not fill the trainer with confidence.

"He's terrific-looking, is a fluent mover and the most wonderful athlete, but he's not a particularly flashy worker," Cumani said.

"So you can't take every gallop with him personally.

"He hasn't run enough for me to have that true confidence to do it against better horses, so if it's the case he is a good horse and saves it for race day then that's great as it gives him a bit of longevity as well."

Latest articles

AFL

Don’t dwell on AFL concerns: Port captain

Some Port Adelaide players are concerned about the uncertainty surrounding their AFL season, captain Tom Jonas says.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Geelong fit and firing for AFL restart

Geelong carried multiple underdone players into their round one AFL clash, but will have almost a full squad to choose from once games resume on June 11.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lions’ Robinson never left AFL game mode

Brisbane’s Mitch Robinson made the most of his AFL downtime but says the Lions are “in ripping nick and ready to go” now a restart date has been confirmed.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Gamble on Toronado youngsters pays off

A couple of Toronado yearlings took the eye of Graeme Ireland and his son Todd, with one running at Flemington, the other at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Wisdom Of Water is real the deal: Fradd

International jockey Robbie Fradd says new JJ Atkins favourite Wisdom Of Water will have no problems handling the high-pressure of the Group One race.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Coyle implements back-up plan for Spirit

Keen to improve the winning strike-rate of stakes-performed filly St Covet’s Spirit, trainer Jason Coyle will pit her against older mares at Randwick.

AAP Newswire