AAP Horse Racing

‘Desire’ key to top hoop’s success: O’Shea

By AAP Newswire

Southern Lad in action. - AAP

1 of 1

John O'Shea does not rate himself as an accomplished rider but he has proven to have an eye for one.

As the man who coaxed premier jockey James McDonald and Englishman Tom Marquand to Sydney, O'Shea has an exceptional record in talent identification.

Also a significant influence on the early career of Tim Clark, O'Shea keeps a watchful eye on world racing and says a key factor he looks for in emerging riders is good technique.

"There is a basic technique to riding and James has it. The capacity to change the whip, his balance, his seat on the horse. Fundamentally he is very, very good," O'Shea said.

Champion jockey in Sydney last year and the first to ride more than 100 winners in a season since Darren Beadman in 2006-07, McDonald is setting the pace to defend his premiership title.

O'Shea coaxed him over from New Zealand as a relatively unknown 19-year-old and says along with innate talent, McDonald's desire to win separates him from his peers.

It was a similar story with Englishman Marquand, who arrived for his second Australian stint with little fanfare and took the Sydney autumn racing carnival by storm.

Closer to home, O'Shea and McDonald will team up on Saturday with the consistent Southern Lad in the At Sea Handicap (1100m).

The sprinter has continued to thrive since his first-up second in the Wagga Town Plate and O'Shea expects him to relish a return to Randwick.

Juvenile Agrophobic has been scratched due to a wide draw but promising three-year-old Opacity will take his place in the [email protected] Australia Handicap (1500m).

The winner of three of his five starts, Opacity will strip fitter for his first-up fifth to Soldier Of Love and has shown O'Shea all the hallmarks of a stakes-class galloper.

"He's drawn to get a good run. He was just a bit new in condition the other day and he pulled out into the centre of the track and that wasn't an advantage," O'Shea said.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton United partners with The Deck to help it through coronavirus

Shepparton United Football Netball Club players have donated their time to help deliver takeaway for restaurant The Deck on Thursday nights to support it during the coronavirus shutdown. Club president Matthew Chilcott said the initiative came out...

Madi Chwasta
News

Council commits 30k to help secure Murchison Neighbourhood House

Greater Shepparton City Council has committed $30 000 to help Murchison Neighbourhood House remain in its existing premises. Last week the house was advertised for sale after it was caught up in the larger liquidation of assets of Murchison...

Morgan Dyer
News

Food Link delivering ready-made meals to Shepparton schools

Families from Shepparton’s St Mel’s Primary School who are doing it tough have received some ready-cooked meals from local businesses to ease the stress.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Gamble on Toronado youngsters pays off

A couple of Toronado yearlings took the eye of Graeme Ireland and his son Todd, with one running at Flemington, the other at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Wisdom Of Water is real the deal: Fradd

International jockey Robbie Fradd says new JJ Atkins favourite Wisdom Of Water will have no problems handling the high-pressure of the Group One race.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Trekking beats Gytrash in Group 1 Goodwood

John Allen has steered the James Cummings-trained Trekking to a narrow win over favourite Gytrash in the Group One Goodwood at Morphettville in Adelaide.

AAP Newswire