Anderson pair to take on boom 3YO Kinane

Trainer Chris Anderson can see some positives in taking on boom Sydney three-year-old Kinane at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

Kinane, who has won his past two starts including the Group Three Frank Packer Plate, has been the subject of seven-figure offers from Hong Kong.

The offers have been rejected and trainer Chris Waller elected to miss the South Australian Derby to concentrate on the truncated Queensland winter.

Kinane will run in the Group Three Gunsynd Classic (1800m) on Saturday and the Group Two Rough Habit Plate in a fortnight.

Anderson will have Ballistic Boy and Profit running against Kinane in both races.

He said it would be an interesting exercise taking on Kinane at this stage of his career.

"Chris (Waller) has an outstanding winter record and knows the right horses to bring here," Anderson said.

"I have made no secret of my good opinion of my pair. We had to cancel Sydney autumn trips for both of them because of the coronavirus restrictions.

"So running against Kinane on Saturday will give us an idea of how they would have gone in Sydney."

"Also it should give us a good idea of how they would go in the southern spring carnivals."

Ballistic Boy and Profit have been among the best in a bumper year for Queensland three-year-olds.

They both won at the Sunshine Coast two starts back before Ballistic Boy ran third and Profit fourth in the Listed Doomben Guineas at their last starts.

"As I have repeatedly said they are big-track horses and getting back to Eagle Farm is a big help," Anderson said.

"Profit will relish the 1800m but there is some query on Ballistic Boy at the trip."

