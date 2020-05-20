AAP Horse Racing

Romancer set for return race at Flemington

By AAP Newswire

Romancer poised for another winter campaign - AAP

1 of 1

Not suited to racing on firm tracks during the warmer months, Romancer will commence a winter campaign on preferred ground in a stakes race at Flemington.

Trainer Grahame Begg has picked out Saturday's Listed Straight Six (1200m) as a suitable starting point for Romancer that the trainer hopes can lead to a successful winter and, potentially, early spring.

Connections of Romancer enjoyed a good winter campaign last year, finishing second in the Listed Winter Championship Final at Flemington, before racing competitively during the early part of the spring.

Starting his career in New Zealand, Romancer initially campaigned in Australia with disqualified trainer Darren Weir before joining Begg for his last preparation.

That campaign with Begg extended to nine runs with Romancer landing two victories, but did not finish further back than fifth in his other seven starts.

"He had a long sustained preparation last time so we gave him a good break to get over it," Begg said.

"There's not much point having him in when the tracks are too hard and this is his time of year."

Begg said Romancer had been in work for some time preparing for his return and Saturday's race was identified as the ideal starting point.

While Romancer won early in his career over 1200m in New Zealand, Begg has yet to start the gelding over the sprint course.

"It's something that I've wanted to do," Begg said.

"And it was always the intention to kick him off up the straight, while fresh, as I think the straight will suit him.

"After this we can look at the Winter Championship races coming up as he raced very well in them last year.

"He appreciates getting soft ground and I'm sure he'll get some good cut in the ground on Saturday which will be ideal for him."

Begg said Romancer had undertaken jump-outs at Sandown, down the back straight, and another on the course proper at Caulfield to have him in order for Saturday's return.

"He's had a good break and we couldn't be happier with how he's come back," Begg said.

"He's raring to go."

Latest articles

News

A big step for rural educators

Finley’s Kate Littlejohn is making history for rural secondary school educators. The Finley High School teacher has become the first rural educator to take on the role of HSIE Advisor 7-12 of the Learning and Teaching Directorate for the NSW...

Daniel Hughes
News

Along came Rona

A local competition to name Finley High School’s new born calf has led to the bizarre and timely name, Rona. Born on April 9, 2020, Rona was named in a culmination of 66 suggestions from a FHS Facebook post. FHS agriculture teacher Robyn...

Daniel Hughes
News

Berrigan Shire records six per cent population growth in 14 years

The Berrigan Shire population has grown by more than six per cent since 2006 and is currently recorded at over 8750.

Daniel Hughes

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Gamble on Toronado youngsters pays off

A couple of Toronado yearlings took the eye of Graeme Ireland and his son Todd, with one running at Flemington, the other at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Wisdom Of Water is real the deal: Fradd

International jockey Robbie Fradd says new JJ Atkins favourite Wisdom Of Water will have no problems handling the high-pressure of the Group One race.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Trekking beats Gytrash in Group 1 Goodwood

John Allen has steered the James Cummings-trained Trekking to a narrow win over favourite Gytrash in the Group One Goodwood at Morphettville in Adelaide.

AAP Newswire