AAP Horse Racing

Tambo’s Mate set for step up at Eagle Farm

By AAP Newswire

Matt McGillivray and Tambo's Mate - AAP

1 of 1

Caloundra gelding Tambo's Mate can confirm his rating as one of the most improved horses in Australia when he tackles the Group Two Victory Stakes (1200m) at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

The Victory Stakes is usually run at weight-for-age at the start of the Queensland winter carnival.

However, with the winter schedule being vastly reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Victory Stakes has been switched to set weights with penalties and is the major lead up to the Group One Stradbroke Hcp on June 6.

Twelve months ago Tambo's Mate was a Class 1 horse with one win in a Sunshine Coast maiden to his name.

He has since won another seven races and more than $420,000 in prize money.

Tambo's Mate has won two stakes races in that time, the Listed Recognition Stakes and the Group Three BRC Sprint.

His last start win in the BRC Sprint gave Tambo's Mate automatic entry to the Stradbroke Hcp as it was ballot free.

Tambo's Mate was given 51kgs for the Stradbroke when weights were released on Monday but he will carry 57kgs in the Victory Stakes.

Trainer Stuart Kendrick believes it isn't a bad thing as it will give him a sound idea where Tambo's Mate stands in the Stradbroke's pecking order.

"We will meet just about every runner in Saturday's race better at the weights in the Stradbroke," Kendrick said.

"If he runs well on Saturday it will give us real confidence for the Stradbroke."

"My bloke is unbeaten at 1200m at Eagle Farm and hopefully the track will play truly for its return on Saturday."

Kendrick said one of the keys to Tambo's Mate's improvement had been jockey Matt McGilllivray who has won six races on the gelding.

"Matt has been able to get him to settle after he wanted to fire up early in his career," Kendrick said.

"From a handy barrier on Saturday he should get a nice run."

Kendrick is hoping McGillivray can get down to 51kgs to ride Tambo's Mate in the Stradbroke Hcp.

"Matt has told me he will try but if he can't do it we will have to start looking for a replacement soon," Kendrick said.

Eagle Farm is expected to be in the good rating range for its first meeting in eight weeks.

Latest articles

News

1st North Shepparton Joey Scouts hike with hula hoops

With outdoor restrictions loosening, the 1st North Shepparton Joey Scouts grabbed their hula hoops this week for a social-distanced stroll in the Shepparton botanic gardens. Joey Scout leader Alexandra Reilly said the youngsters were delighted to...

Charmayne Allison
News

Volunteer Faye Guyatt helps Shepparton’s new arrivals learn English

For Lemnos’s Faye Guyatt, there is nothing quite like the lightbulb moment you start to understand a language for the first time. As a volunteer at Uniting Vic Tas’s English conversation classes in Shepparton, she has witnessed that moment countless...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton Chamber of Commerce calls for changes to mall design

More than 200 businesses represented by the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a large number of retailers in Shepparton’s CBD have called for changes to the Maude St Mall redevelopment design. Chamber president John Anderson said they...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Gamble on Toronado youngsters pays off

A couple of Toronado yearlings took the eye of Graeme Ireland and his son Todd, with one running at Flemington, the other at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Wisdom Of Water is real the deal: Fradd

International jockey Robbie Fradd says new JJ Atkins favourite Wisdom Of Water will have no problems handling the high-pressure of the Group One race.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Trekking beats Gytrash in Group 1 Goodwood

John Allen has steered the James Cummings-trained Trekking to a narrow win over favourite Gytrash in the Group One Goodwood at Morphettville in Adelaide.

AAP Newswire