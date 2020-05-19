AAP Horse Racing

Melham to plead not guilty to bet charges

By AAP Newswire

Ben melham - AAP

Jockey Ben Melham will plead not guilty to betting charges levelled against him and his partner Karlie Dales following a directions hearing at the Victorian Racing Tribunal.

Melham was last month issued seven charges by Racing Victoria stewards into alleged betting activities over a six-month period, which included giving false or misleading evidence during an interview.

Many of Melham's bets were allegedly made through the account of Dales, a registered owner, who was also charged with giving false or misleading information to stewards.

The VRT heard on Tuesday that Melham and Dales would submit an outline of evidence by June 30.

A second directions hearing will be held on July 14 with a date for the full hearing expected to be finalised that day.

It is expected eight witnesses will give evidence, with the hearing likely to be held in the County Court and last up to three days.

Melham continues to ride and currently sits fifth on the Melbourne Jockeys' Premiership with 38 winners for the season.

