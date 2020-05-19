Boss out to strike on Jazette at Randwick

AAP Horse Racing

Three-time Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Glen Boss says it will be an honour if he can ride Jazette to victory in the Vale Caryl Williamson Handicap at Randwick.

The Australian Turf Club is honouring Australian Associated Press turf editor Caryl Williamson, who died last week, by naming a race after her on Wednesday.

Williamson, originally from New Zealand, was the first female racing editor in a major Australian media organisation, spending 24 years at the helm.

Boss, who has been riding for as long as Williamson wrote about horse racing, said she was a constant figure at the track.

"I was saying something to the lads that we knew Caryl at the races but didn't know much about her personal life and a lot of people were like that," Boss said.

"She was very quiet, humble and always pleasant."

Boss remembers walking from a recent Randwick meeting with Williamson, discussing the day's racing action.

"We were having a good little chat and she was as smart as a whip as always," Boss said.

"She knew her stuff. We could give her a comment and knew it would be taken the right way or she knew what we were talking about.

"She could read a race very well, she had a bet, and had a keen interest in the industry."

Jazette is rated a $21 shot in Wednesday's race, with the Chris Waller-trained Archanna the $2 favourite.

Boss said there were excuses for Jazette's poor showing at Canterbury on May 6 which followed victory at that track on April 22.

"I had to virtually pull her out of the race as the saddle slipped," Boss said.

"I would disregard her last run and go on the previous win.

"She's not a bad little mare and the 1400 metres is her right trip."

The omen tip, however, may be $31 chance Dame Kiri, carrying black colours with a grey fern leaf, colours synonymous with New Zealand sport.

