Victorem set for a crack at Stradbroke Hcp

Port Macquarie trainer Jenny Graham is looking ahead with a positive attitude after her stakes performer Victorem passed a barrier trial test.

Stewards ordered Victorem to trial because he bucked shortly after the start in the Group Three BRC Sprint at Doomben on May 9.

Victorem on Tuesday went around without any problems in an eight-horse trial over 1000m at Doomben.

The gelding sat fourth without cover and then worked to the line under a very strong hold to finish fifth behind Starkers.

Victorem is weighted on 52.5 kgs in the Group One Stradbroke and is currently 20th on the order of entry.

There are several horses above him on the ballot who are already highly unlikely to run.

Graham said Victorem should now press on to Group Two Victory Stakes on Saturday and then the Stradbroke Handicap a fortnight later.

"All being well that is the way we will go," Graham said.

"It looks like we should get a Stradbroke start even if a couple win exempt races in the next fortnight.

"Victorem is going well and it was just unfortunate what happened in the BRC Sprint."

Mark Du Plessis who rode Victorem in the trial is likely to keep the ride on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chris Anderson's mare Boomtown Lass showed she is relishing a second chance at winter racing with her trial win.

Boomtown Lass won Tuesday's other open trial, more than a second faster than Starkers.

Anderson said Boomtown Lass had been sent for a spell after her last-start win at Eagle Farm on March 21.

"They had called off the winter carnival and I decided to put her away for the summer," Anderson said.

"But then they decided to have a reduced winter. She was actually on the float to the paddock and I had to ring the driver to bring her back.

"She has thrived since and we will give her a two-start winter."

Boomtown Lass will run in the Listed Hinkler Handicap on June 30 and then the Listed Ascot Handicap on June 13.

"Her full brother (Tick Tock Boom) ran second in a Listed race last Saturday, so if we can get her some black type she will be a valuable broodmare," Anderson said.