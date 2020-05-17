Hanseatic to stay on sprint path in spring

Sprint races will be the likely targets for impressive colt Hanseatic as a spring three-year-old.

The Anthony Freedman-trained, Godolphin-owned two-year-old made a big impressive during his juvenile season when winning the Merson Cooper Stakes, Blue Diamond Preview and Blue Diamond Prelude in his first three starts.

But a Group One win eluded him.

Hanseatic finished second to Tagaloa when a short-priced favourite in the Group One Blue Diamond Stakes (1200m) at Caulfield in February before failing to fire in the Golden Slipper a month later in Sydney, finishing 10th.

Assistant trainer Sam Freedman said the colt was still in the paddock with the team yet to lock in his exact spring plans.

"We gave him a really good break," Freedman said.

"He doesn't take a lot of work to get ready so he'll probably come in in the next couple of weeks and we'll look to probably set him for the sprint trips in the spring.

"We're yet to map a path with him but there's going to be plenty of options for him."

Freedman said the colt could have had enough and been at the end of his preparation when he ran below expectations in the Golden Slipper, won by Farnan on March 21.

"It was a fairly long preparation and it's never easy to peak twice," he said.

"It could have just been that travel to Sydney and being right at the end of his prep.

"He wasn't disgraceful but obviously we know his best is a lot better than that."

Freedman hopes the colt can return an even stronger and more professional horse in his next campaign.

"They need to take that step from two to three and a lot of two-year-olds don't do it but he's hopefully one that can," he said.

"He'll probably appreciate racing in some big fields when they can run along and he can relax.

"Hopefully he'll be a lot more professional next time in and we can see a more furnished horse."