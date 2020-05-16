Lucy repays Squair with Silk Stocking win

Tough mare Love You Lucy was in the bad books earlier this week but she repaid veteran trainer Barry Squair by delivering his biggest win in the Listed Silk Stocking at the Gold Coast.

For three decades Squair was the leading rider on the Darling Downs and also had plenty of success in Brisbane.

Since retiring from the saddle 30 years ago, Squair has trained a small team at Toowoomba with Love You Lucy his best horse.

Love You Lucy ($12) scored her seventh win when she beat Fiesta ($11) by a short head with another short neck to Jen Rules ($12) in a three-way finish.

Squair arrived in the winner's circle with his left hand strapped, the result of a trackwork accident.

"Lucy dumped me on Tuesday and I hurt my shoulder and wrist. That is it for me as a trackwork rider, my wife has put her foot down,"' Squair said.

"It is the the biggest win of my career as a trainer but I haven't decided where to go next.

"She is a good horse and we will find something extra for her.

"I gave her a real chance today and she will win at further than 1200 metres."

Winning jockey Mark Du Plessis said the mare had been suited by a handy early pace.

Michael Cahill, who rode Fiesta, said the Chris Waller-trained mare had no luck in the straight.

Earlier, comeback jockey Jim Byrne got a race-to-race double when he combined with Amicitia ($7) for their third win from four outings together.

"Jim has the key to get her settled and she can go up in grade now," winning trainer Tony Gollan said.

Byrne also won on former Sydney galloper Prometheus ($13) when Brad Stewart couldn't make it to the track in time.

"I tried three jockeys before Jim took the ride," winning trainer Tony Sears said.

"I told them he could win but I don't think they believed me."