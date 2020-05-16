AAP Horse Racing

Lucy repays Squair with Silk Stocking win

By AAP Newswire

Love You Lucy wins the Group Three Silk Stocking. - AAP

1 of 1

Tough mare Love You Lucy was in the bad books earlier this week but she repaid veteran trainer Barry Squair by delivering his biggest win in the Listed Silk Stocking at the Gold Coast.

For three decades Squair was the leading rider on the Darling Downs and also had plenty of success in Brisbane.

Since retiring from the saddle 30 years ago, Squair has trained a small team at Toowoomba with Love You Lucy his best horse.

Love You Lucy ($12) scored her seventh win when she beat Fiesta ($11) by a short head with another short neck to Jen Rules ($12) in a three-way finish.

Squair arrived in the winner's circle with his left hand strapped, the result of a trackwork accident.

"Lucy dumped me on Tuesday and I hurt my shoulder and wrist. That is it for me as a trackwork rider, my wife has put her foot down,"' Squair said.

"It is the the biggest win of my career as a trainer but I haven't decided where to go next.

"She is a good horse and we will find something extra for her.

"I gave her a real chance today and she will win at further than 1200 metres."

Winning jockey Mark Du Plessis said the mare had been suited by a handy early pace.

Michael Cahill, who rode Fiesta, said the Chris Waller-trained mare had no luck in the straight.

Earlier, comeback jockey Jim Byrne got a race-to-race double when he combined with Amicitia ($7) for their third win from four outings together.

"Jim has the key to get her settled and she can go up in grade now," winning trainer Tony Gollan said.

Byrne also won on former Sydney galloper Prometheus ($13) when Brad Stewart couldn't make it to the track in time.

"I tried three jockeys before Jim took the ride," winning trainer Tony Sears said.

"I told them he could win but I don't think they believed me."

Latest articles

News

SES teams up with GoFish Nagambie

Following advice from the Victoria State Emergency Service and Go Nagambie, the North East Emergency Expo to be held in Nagambie has been postponed. VICSES apologised for any inconvenience and said its priority was the safety of attendees...

David Rak
News

Keep dogs on a leash

Dog owners in Mitchell Shire are being reminded to keep dogs on a leash or controlled by voice command in public spaces and ensure dogs aren’t leaving properties to wander unattended. The reminder follows a recent increase in the number of...

David Rak
News

Businesses get second shot at help

State Member for Euroa Steph Ryan is encouraging businesses which were told they could not access COVID-19 support because their industry was not eligible to apply for assistance. Ms Ryan said pressure from The Nationals forced the Victorian...

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

AAP Racing Editor Caryl Williamson dies

AAP’s Caryl Williamson, Australia’s first and only woman to head a media organisation’s horse racing coverage, has died peacefully at home aged 67.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Gamble on Toronado youngsters pays off

A couple of Toronado yearlings took the eye of Graeme Ireland and his son Todd, with one running at Flemington, the other at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Listed Scone Cup attracts capacity field

The Listed Scone Cup has attracted a capacity field with the Joe Pride-trained Archedemus the early favourite.

AAP Newswire