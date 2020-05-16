AAP Horse Racing

Hightail breaks Gold Coast duck in Guineas

By AAP Newswire

Hightail (right) wins the Group Three Gold Coast Guineas. - AAP

1 of 1

Sydney gelding Hightail finally had things go his way in a Gold Coast feature race and was rewarded with a Group Three win.

Hightail ($3.60) was given the run of the race by jockey Ryan Maloney before he wore down the unlucky The Odyssey ($7.50) on the line in the Gold Coast Guineas over 1200m.

The three-year-old has been to the Gold Coast twice before for a third behind Exhillirates in last year's Magic Millions 2YO Classic and a fourth behind Alligator Blood in this year's Magic Millions 3YO Guineas.

In both those races there were solid arguments to say Hightail should have finished closer.

The pattern of the race suited him far better on Saturday as there was a frantic early pace which was reflected in the winning time of 1 minute 8.71 seconds.

It was the third win in the race for co-trainer Peter Snowden who took it in 2008 with El Camino and 2013 with Academus.

Hightail's win was his second in partnership with his son Paul.

Maloney was impressed with the effort of Hightail who had won first-up at Randwick at his previous start.

"They went very quick in front and he really found the line in the final 100m," he said.

"I got to The Odyssey at about the 200m but he just kept giving and my bloke had to find plenty.

"Hightail was probably a pair closer than I wanted but he travelled beautifully and I think there is a good race in him up here."

Hightail is a $500,000 son of top sire Written Tycoon and has now returned just under $800,000 in earnings.

He is entered for the Group One Stradbroke Handicap at Eagle Farm on June 6 and Snowden is likely to make a decision on a run this week.

Bookmakers shortened Hightail's price from $25 to $15 for the Stradbroke.

The Odyssey turned in an outstanding run as he was four deep in a battle for the lead early.

The gelding took the lead on the home turn and was still in front near the line.

"I was worried all week since he drew very wide and with good reason. But he really raced well," trainer Kelly Schweida said.

In a small consolation The Odyssey went over $1 million in prize money with his second.

Exhilarates ($3.90) came from near last to grab third and could also be Stradbroke bound.

Latest articles

News

Aged care residents get their coffee fix

There were smiles on the faces of dozens of Mercy Place Ave Maria residents on Thursday afternoon when the Xpresso Mobile Café pulled up at the facility. Staff at the aged care home organised a special treat for their residents after their...

Morgan Dyer
News

New studio space empowers Shepparton multicultural young people to practise culture

A new space empowering local youth of colour and culture, which is the first of its kind in regional Victoria, has opened in Mooroopna. Point of Difference Studio, known as the POD, aims to offer a safe, respectful and accessible environment for...

Charmayne Allison
News

Emma Borrman celebrates 100 years

Having celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday, Emma Borrman has lived through World War II, the Depression, and now, a pandemic.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

AAP Racing Editor Caryl Williamson dies

AAP’s Caryl Williamson, Australia’s first and only woman to head a media organisation’s horse racing coverage, has died peacefully at home aged 67.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Russian Camelot beats Dalasan in SA Derby

The Danny O’Brien-trained Russian Camelot has proved the dominant stayer in the South Australian Derby at Morphettville.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Gamble on Toronado youngsters pays off

A couple of Toronado yearlings took the eye of Graeme Ireland and his son Todd, with one running at Flemington, the other at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire