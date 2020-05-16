AAP Horse Racing

Promising filly Fituese wins Listed race

By AAP Newswire

Fituese wins the Denise's Joy Stakes at Rosehill. - AAP

1 of 1

Promising filly Fituese has continued a rise through the grades to claim her first stakes win in dominant fashion at Rosehill.

The three-year-old could now be in line for a Queensland campaign after taking out Saturday's Listed Denise's Joy Stakes (1100m) against her own age and sex.

Well-supported to start the $1.75 favourite, the John Thompson-trained filly did not let her supporters down as she raced to a 1-1/4-length victory under Rachel King.

It was a fifth win from seven career starts and second from as many starts this preparation.

After settling midfield and one off the fence, Fituese was given clear running from the top of the straight and highlighted her promise as she raced clear of runner-up Aquitaine with Sally's Day another half-length away third.

"There was more pressure than we were expecting but credit to Rachel, she didn't panic," Thompson said.

"She just let the horse travel, gave her plenty of room in the straight and she did the rest.

"I was worried today. There were some pretty good fillies in this race. I've got a healthy respect for the second horse and to win like that, she's a filly going places.

"We'lll see how she comes through this. There's a couple of races in Queensland that she could possibly head up for."

Fituese does hold a nomination for the Group One Stradbroke Handicap (1400m) and firmed from $26 to $15 after Saturday's win.

King said Fituese was "a dream to ride".

"She's so professional and has been from day one," King said.

"I like the way that even though she's progressing through the grades, nothing has changed. She's still got that super cool attitude.

"You can put her wherever you want in a race."

Latest articles

News

Aged care residents get their coffee fix

There were smiles on the faces of dozens of Mercy Place Ave Maria residents on Thursday afternoon when the Xpresso Mobile Café pulled up at the facility. Staff at the aged care home organised a special treat for their residents after their...

Morgan Dyer
News

New studio space empowers Shepparton multicultural young people to practise culture

A new space empowering local youth of colour and culture, which is the first of its kind in regional Victoria, has opened in Mooroopna. Point of Difference Studio, known as the POD, aims to offer a safe, respectful and accessible environment for...

Charmayne Allison
News

Emma Borrman celebrates 100 years

Having celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday, Emma Borrman has lived through World War II, the Depression, and now, a pandemic.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

AAP Racing Editor Caryl Williamson dies

AAP’s Caryl Williamson, Australia’s first and only woman to head a media organisation’s horse racing coverage, has died peacefully at home aged 67.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Russian Camelot beats Dalasan in SA Derby

The Danny O’Brien-trained Russian Camelot has proved the dominant stayer in the South Australian Derby at Morphettville.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Gamble on Toronado youngsters pays off

A couple of Toronado yearlings took the eye of Graeme Ireland and his son Todd, with one running at Flemington, the other at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire