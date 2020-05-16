AAP Horse Racing

Ranier claims Listed Luskin Star Stakes

By AAP Newswire

Ranier wins the Luskin Star Stakes at Rosehill. - AAP

James Cummings does not expect Ranier to follow the Everest path of his past two Luskin Star Stakes winner but he does believe he has an ideal Strabroke Handicap horse.

Godolphin claimed the race for the third year in succession when Ranier joined Trekking and Osborne Bulls on the honour roll at Rosehill on Saturday

While that pair went on to finish third in the past two editions of the Everest, Ranier is being set a different goal.

"The Everest isn't on his radar right now, we're realistic," Cummings said.

"But I'll tell you what is is the Stradbroke. It's three weeks out from the Stradbroke and the horse is going to be arriving down on the limit and he's going to be in winning form so there's a lot to like about that."

Ranier ($6) settled behind the speed before ambushing the leaders and racing clear to score by 1-1/4 lengths over Brave Song ($11) with Eleven Eleven ($5) another short neck away.

Cummings said the Luskin Star sat perfectly on the calendar for a sprinter working through the grades.

"It is right up there for a progressive handicapper on the way through and while Ranier has a long way to go before he proves himself to be in the same echelon as Osborne Bulls and Trekking, one thing he is, is a dark horse," Cummings said.

"He has kept improving and I love the way we've got him flying at the present time."

