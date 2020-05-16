AAP Horse Racing

Wisdom Of Water in brilliant Atkins trial

By AAP Newswire

Wisdom Of Water after winning the Ken Russell Memorial Classic. - AAP

1 of 1

The ever-expanding Aquis Farm operation got a quick return on an investment in top two-year-old Wisdom Of Water when the colt scored an easy win at the Gold Coast.

A clear-cut favourite, Wisdom Of Water ($1.35) confirmed his rating as a leading chance in next month's JJ Atkins when he easily beat dead-heaters Tick Tock Boom ($31) and Superare ($81) in the Listed Ken Russell Memorial Classic (1200m).

The colt ran a 1 minute 9.17 seconds which is slick time for a two-year-old at the Gold Coast track.

Bookmakers reacted immediately and slashed Wisdom Of Water's price in the JJ Atkins from $8 to $4.

Aquis, which has a big breeding operation at Canungra, in the Gold Coast hinterland, and NSW's Hunter Valley, bought a 50 per cent share in Wisdom Of Water this week.

The operation has a history of buying smart young horses with an eye to being a stallion and Wisdom Of Water has the right bloodlines.

He is by the 2015 Silver Slipper winner Headwater out of the mare Regal Tier who is closely related to some stakes winners including former smart Queensland sprinter Flamboyer.

Toby Edmonds, who trains in partnership with his son Trent, brought up his 111th win for the season, his best effort to date.

He would love to win his first Group One race and believes he has a great chance in the JJ Atkins on June 6.

"He has had the two runs now and he should be cherry-ripe for the Atkins," Edmonds said.

"I suppose the question is whether he will run a strong 1400m around Eagle Farm in the Atkins.

"There wasn't much tempo in this race on paper and we elected to go forward. He rocketed out of the barriers and had to lead.

"I am sure if something else wants to lead he can take a sit on the pace."

Edmonds believes Wisdom Of Water is improving with each run but he thinks the colt won't reach his best until he is three.

As a guide to the JJ Atkins, apart from Wisdom Of Water the race was a washout as nothing else looked like getting near the winner.

Latest articles

National

ALP ‘petrified’ of long-term unemployment

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers is concerned the COVID-19 crisis will result in long-term unemployment for some.

AAP Newswire
National

Deferred home loans by banks a ‘lifeline’

Repayments on 429,000 home loans have been deferred by the banks to assist households through the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria virus cases up 11, caution urged

Victoria’s COVID-19 case numbers have risen by 11 as residents of the state are liberated to socialise in groups of no more than five guests to a home.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

AAP Racing Editor Caryl Williamson dies

AAP’s Caryl Williamson, Australia’s first and only woman to head a media organisation’s horse racing coverage, has died peacefully at home aged 67.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Russian Camelot beats Dalasan in SA Derby

The Danny O’Brien-trained Russian Camelot has proved the dominant stayer in the South Australian Derby at Morphettville.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Gamble on Toronado youngsters pays off

A couple of Toronado yearlings took the eye of Graeme Ireland and his son Todd, with one running at Flemington, the other at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire