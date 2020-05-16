AAP Horse Racing

Prezado goes back-to-back at Flemington

By AAP Newswire

Prezado wins the Furphy Dash at Flemington.

Prezado has continued his liking for the Flemington straight course with a late surge to record a second successive win at the track.

The Mathew Ellerton and Simon Zahra-trained sprinter added Saturday's 1000m Furphy Dash to a victory over the same course and distance on Anzac Day.

Saturday's victory was Prezado's fourth over the straight 1000m course at Flemington following wins on Melbourne Cup day in 2017 and again in July last year.

Prezado's only other victory, in a career spanning 27 starts, was at Pakenham over 1000m in December 2018.

Under the guidance of Jamie Kah, Prezado ($7.50) scored by a head from the $3.90 favourite King Of Hastings with Milwaukee ($9.50) a nose away third.

Zahra said short-course races at Flemington suit Prezado as the pace is on right from the start.

"He just tucks the head down and he's got a better finish the quicker they go up in front," Zahra said.

"I was having a look at the splits and they were breaking 11 (seconds) in the last 400 (metres) and 200.

"Credit to the horse, he's really come of age and really appreciating the new style of training, out of the stable a little bit and back in."

Zahra would like to return to Flemington for another 1000m sprint on June 6.

"Hopefully the handicapper doesn't catch up with him," Zahra said.

