Macroura adds Listed win to perfect resume

By AAP Newswire

Macroura wins the Woodlands Stakes at Rosehill. - AAP

Unbeaten filly Macroura might yet earn a Group One shot during the Brisbane winter carnival despite the challenges presented by coronavirus restrictions.

The youngster made it three wins from as many starts with an impressive victory in the Listed Woodlands Stakes (1100m) at Rosehill on Saturday.

The sprint race is not a traditional launching pad to the Group One JJ Atkins (1400m) in Queensland but Annabel Neasham, representing co-trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, says they can still make it work.

"It's a shame today wasn't 1200 and then your natural progression could have been to go to the JJ Atkins," Nesham said.

"That's going to be a bit of a jump to go from 11 to 14 but we will see how she comes through and consider it. She does switch off so she may well get that trip.

"We will just let the dust settle. She is an out-and-out two-year-old so we would probably like to get one more win on the board before putting her out for a spring campaign."

James McDonald was happy to steer clear of the strong early speed and settle Macroura, the $3.70 favourite, midfield on the fence.

A split opened up in the straight and she surged through it to round up Marboosha ($8.50) and score by 1-1/2 lengths with another 1-3/4 lengths to Panna Cotta ($20).

Nesham said Macroura shared similarities with stablemate Away Game, who is also small in stature but has a desire to win.

"Ciaron always says she has reminded him of Away Game but she's come to fruition a bit too late to have the same accolades," Neasham said.

"But they're similar in they're small but they're mighty and with big hearts.

"She doesn't know how to do anything else but win this filly."

McDonald described Macroura as a professional filly and worthy of a shot at the Atkins.

"I would say she is more of a sprinting, very fast two-year-old who excels when the pace is strong and she can come off their back and sprint very quickly," McDonald said.

"No harm in trying and this is the right time to do it."

