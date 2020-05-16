Straight experience pivotal in Divine win

Divine Caprice has used her race experience on the Flemington straight to break through for a maiden city victory.

Lining up for her sixth race start on Saturday, Divine Caprice raced truly on the straight Flemington course to win the Next Generation Sprint (1000m).

Of the field of 11 two-year-olds to line up on Saturday, six juveniles were running for the first time.

Ridden by Luke Nolen, Divine Caprice ($15) recorded a half-neck victory from Nantucket ($9) with debutant Crystal Chief ($11) a half-head away third.

Divine Caprice raced three times during a spring campaign allowing the filly experience on the Flemington straight course which Lindsay Park co-trainer Ben Hayes said was crucial in her victory on Saturday.

"She'd had two runs down the straight before whereas all the others hadn't," Hayes said.

"She travelled really well and extended well to the line for a fantastic win."

Lining up for the third run of her second campaign, Hayes said the filly was likely to remain in work and press on towards richer targets later in the winter.

Saturday's race is part of a new series for sprinting two-year-olds at Flemington with a 1200m final over the straight course in July.

"She handles the straight really well, so I don't see a reason why we wouldn't push on towards that," Hayes said.

After a Bendigo first-up win in early April, Divine Caprice failed on the heavy ground at Sandown on April 29, finishing fifth with Saturday's runner-up, Nantucket, running second in that race.

"The other day at Sandown she was all at sea on the heavy going, but today she was terrific," Nolen said.

"She's had the straight track experience and possesses nice ability and it's good to see her get a city win."