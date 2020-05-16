AAP Horse Racing

Weight drop helps Romakash in Coast win

By AAP Newswire

Oriental Runner wins at the Gold Coast. - AAP

1 of 1

A big drop in weight has helped tough gelding Romakash score his first open company win at the Gold Coast.

Romakash ($7) was given the run of the race by jockey Larry Cassidy before running down Fighting Teo ($5.50) on the line in the Heineken Handicap (2200m).

Trainer Matt Kropp has had a lot of success buying staying horses, including Romakash, from the New Zealand sales in recent years.

"The best of them was probably Trusty Lad who won the Three-Year-Old staying series here," Kropp said.

"But this bloke has won nine races now so he is getting up there.

"There is a 2400m race (Tattersall's Cup) coming up (June 13 at Eagle Farm) so he can have a crack at that."

Romakash won his previous start in restricted class with 60kg and dropped 5kg on Saturday.

"The weight drop helped and Larry rode him perfectly," Kropp said.

Former Sydney galloper Oriental Runner ($3) scored his first win in more than two years in the Darby McCarthy Plate (1200m).

Oriental Runner, who was Listed placed in Sydney when with trainer Gary Neale, had not won since scoring at Warwick Farm on March 18, 2018.

The gelding is entered in the Group One Stradbroke Handicap on June 6 but new trainer John Smerdon said he was highly unlikely to get a run.

Latest articles

Tennis

ATP/WTA tours extend tennis suspension

Professional tennis on the ATP and WTA tours has been suspended until August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Djokovic confident of claiming slam record

World No.1 Novak Djokovic is confident of claiming Roger Federer’s record of 20 grand slam titles.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Ivanisevic’s hope for Kyrgios slam glory

Goran Ivanisevic sees a lot of his tempestuous former self in Nick Kyrgios and believes he too can overcome those issues to become a grand slam champion.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

AAP Racing Editor Caryl Williamson dies

AAP’s Caryl Williamson, Australia’s first and only woman to head a media organisation’s horse racing coverage, has died peacefully at home aged 67.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Russian Camelot beats Dalasan in SA Derby

The Danny O’Brien-trained Russian Camelot has proved the dominant stayer in the South Australian Derby at Morphettville.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Listed Scone Cup attracts capacity field

The Listed Scone Cup has attracted a capacity field with the Joe Pride-trained Archedemus the early favourite.

AAP Newswire