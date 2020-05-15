AAP Horse Racing

Waugh rues another wide gate for Trumbull

By AAP Newswire

Trainer Kim Waugh. - AAP

1 of 1

An unfortunate campaign trend to draw wide barriers has struck again for Trumbull as he seeks a breakthrough black-type win in the Luskin Star Stakes at Rosehill.

The gelding has drawn outside gates in all four runs this preparation and has not been spared on Saturday with barrier nine of 11.

"It has been unbelievable," trainer Kim Waugh said.

"And it has actually been so costly for him every time. He just ends up further back than what he needs to be but still running great races."

While Waugh cannot fault Trumbull's efforts, his results have been mixed.

A first-up win was followed by successive unplaced runs before he rebounded with a fast-finishing second to Hightail on the Kensington circuit last start.

The horse is thriving at home and with the rise in class, he drops 3kg to 54kg, his lightest impost this campaign.

"His runs have all been good and he has been going fantastic this preparation, without having a real lot of luck," Waugh said.

"He looks amazing. Watching him walk out onto the track this morning he was a picture of health."

Connections have tossed in a nomination for the Stradbroke Handicap in Queensland but Waugh says it is more of case of keeping their options open, rather than a serious plan at this stage.

She regards Trumbull as a genuine "top-three" chance in the Luskin Star for which the Kris Lees-trained Graff is an early favourite.

James Cummings is on a hat-trick having claimed the past two editions with Osborne Bulls and Trekking and will saddle up Ranier while three-year-old Eleven Eleven adds another dimension to the sprint.

Latest articles

News

Echuca motorists urged to slow down around schools

WITH Echuca students gradually going back to school over the next few weeks, police are reminding motorists to slow down. Victorian Government announced last week students will gradually return to classroom learning from Tuesday, May 26. Campaspe...

Ivy Jensen
News

Echuca CFA responds to every fire on time

ECHUCA CFA crews are arriving at emergency fires within their target timeframe every time. The latest emergency response times show Echuca brigade responded to ‘hazard class two’ incidents within eight minutes 100 per cent of the time...

Ivy Jensen
News

DW Law come full circle

IN RECENT times, the day-to-day operation of property law firm DW Law have come full circle. Dianne Taylor started the firm in 1993 after arriving in Echuca from Melbourne and since then the practice has thrived serving thousands of clients from...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

AAP Racing Editor Caryl Williamson dies

AAP’s Caryl Williamson, Australia’s first and only woman to head a media organisation’s horse racing coverage, has died peacefully at home aged 67.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Russian Camelot beats Dalasan in SA Derby

The Danny O’Brien-trained Russian Camelot has proved the dominant stayer in the South Australian Derby at Morphettville.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Listed Scone Cup attracts capacity field

The Listed Scone Cup has attracted a capacity field with the Joe Pride-trained Archedemus the early favourite.

AAP Newswire