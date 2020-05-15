Hawkes duo both capable in Ortensia Stakes

AAP Horse Racing

He might not be the most reliable of horses but given the right conditions, God Of Thunder is capable of unleashing a devastating finish.

And co-trainer Michael Hawkes senses another win is around the corner for the four-year-old, who lines up alongside stablemate Dirty Work in the Listed Ortensia Stakes (1100m) at Rosehill on Saturday.

"His runs don't reflect on the ability he's got," Hawkes said.

"He's been a bit up and down. Bad barriers and just things haven't gone his way for whatever reason this prep.

"But he could run outstanding this horse. He's not without a chance and he deserves his spot."

Group Two-placed in Melbourne during the spring, God Of Thunder is yet to miss a top-three finish in four starts over the course and distance and showed he was nearing his best with a closing third to Tactical Advantage last start.

Dirty Work also brings strong credentials to the race.

Having dipped in and out of stakes grade with varying levels of success, the colt has posted two confidence-boosting wins in lesser company.

Hawkes is hoping the penny has started to drop.

"He can be a bit hot and cold but he's just started to put it all together by dropping him a couple of grades and giving him some confidence," Hawkes said.

"Hopefully he can keep going forward and notch another one on his belt."

Dirty Work was sitting atop markets on Friday at $4, just shading the Gerald Ryan-trained Villami ($4.20) with God Of Thunder at $8.50.

The stable is chasing its second win in the Ortensia after claiming it four years ago with Kaepernick.

