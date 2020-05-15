AAP Horse Racing

Wide draw won’t stop Teleplay at Rosehill

By AAP Newswire

Teleplay will run in the Group Three Dark Jewel Classic at Rosehill. - AAP

Teleplay's connections have not been put off by a wide barrier in Dark Jewel Classic at Rosehill.

The Melbourne-trained mare has drawn barrier 18 and comes into 14 if the emergencies do not gain a start in Saturday's Group Three race over 1400m.

While the owners are happy to take the challenge, Mick Price, who trains the mare in partnership with Mick Kent Jr, isn't overjoyed and concedes it will be a difficult assignment for Teleplay.

"We're going to run as that's what the owners want, so we'll ride her cold and let her get home," Price said.

"I would have preferred her to draw a gate and sneak our way through them but you never know how the track will be racing by then."

Teleplay has shown that she is up to black-type company.

She was successful at Flemington during Melbourne Cup week, winning the Group Three Maybe Mahal Stakes (1400m) under Nash Rawiller, who has the ride on Saturday.

Teleplay followed that success defeating Home Of The Brave and Hey Doc in the Kevin Heffernan Stakes at Sandown on November 16.

A closing first-up third behind Vainstream in the VOBIS Gold Sprint at Caulfield last month had Teleplay in order for the Group One Sangster Stakes at Morphettville where the mare beat one runner home on May 2.

Price was blunt in his assessment of that performance, describing it as poor.

"She did pop a foot abscess out the next day so it might have been an excuse and that's all clean and clear now," Price said.

Price is planning a trip to Brisbane after Saturday's race, where Teleplay holds an entry for the Group One Stradbroke Handicap (1400m) on June 6.

"The mares' races might be better options up for her, but we'll get over Saturday first," he said.

