Ranier steps out on proven path to the top

By AAP Newswire

Ranier will contest the Luskin Star Stakes. - AAP

A race that has helped launch two Godolphin sprinters into Everest slots is again on James Cummings's radar, this time with Ranier.

Godolphin has won the past two editions of the Luskin Star Stakes (1100m) with five-time Group One placegetter Osborne Bulls in 2018 and Trekking last year.

While the race will be run at Rosehill on Saturday instead of its traditional venue of Scone because of coronavirus, Cummings still views it as a crucial stepping stone.

"We've won this for the past two years with Osborne Bulls and Trekking and it's proved a good launching pad for better races," Cummings said

"Trekking went on to win the Stradbroke and it's also proved something of a base camp for the Everest with both horses finishing third in that race in their next campaigns.

"Ranier is proving himself to be something of a dark horse. He's raced well in strong races throughout his career and pulled out some very good performances in all of his wins."

One of those wins came last start when Hugh Bowman threaded the needle on Ranier, producing him late to upset stablemate Phaistos.

The victory was impressive enough to keep him in contention for the Stradbroke Handicap and if Ranier can repeat the performance, Cummings could be tempted to follow the path he took with Trekking towards Brisbane.

Ranier is among a field of 11 for Saturday's Listed race along with the Kris Lees-trained Graff, who is also in commission for a Stradbroke start.

Trekking will also sport silks for Godolphin on Saturday as one of the better fancies for the Group One Goodwood in Adelaide.

