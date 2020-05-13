AAP Horse Racing

Listed Scone Cup attracts capacity field

By AAP Newswire

Archedemus is favourite for the $160,000 Scone Cup. - AAP

1 of 1

The Joe Pride-trained Archedemus is the early favourite to win the Listed Scone Cup despite the six-year-old gelding drawing wide in a capacity field.

The former Gwenda Markwell-trained Archedemus finished a close fourth after leading in his defence of the Group Three Hawkesbury Gold Cup (1500m) at Rosehill last month in his first start for the Pride stable.

Archedemus features among a field of 16 plus four emergencies for Friday's Scone Cup (1600m) and has drawn barrier 18.

Friday's meeting will be staged at its traditional home track in the NSW Hunter Valley but the second day of the annual two-day carnival on Saturday will this year be held in town at Rosehill.

Jockeys in NSW are split into three regions during the coronavirus pandemic, so Saturday's metropolitan-class meeting is to be held at Rosehill so the city group of jockeys can compete.

The Gosford Cup and Hawkesbury Cup Saturday meetings have been conducted on city tracks in the past month.

Archedemus was at $4.40 on Wednesday with the Godolphin-owned Phaistos at $5.

The James Cummings-trained Phaistos, to be ridden by Grant Buckley, is coming off a last-start win on the Kensington track at Randwick over 1400m while the John O'Shea-trained Live And Free is also among the market leaders at $5.50 after a first-up second in the Hawkesbury Cup on April 25.

Sydney's premier trainer Chris Waller has three Scone Cup acceptors - Sambro, Satono Rasen, Black On Gold - as does NSW premiership leader Kris Lees who has the three highest-weighted horses in the race.

The Lees-trained Sixties Groove has topweight of 61kg and barrier five while stablemates Big Duke and Chief Ironside both have 58.5kg and have drawn barriers two and eight, respectively.

Latest articles

Other sport

CA, states deadlocked over funding cuts

Cricket Australia and two state associations remain deadlocked in a standoff over funding cuts as the end of the financial year approaches.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Put emphasis on spin in Shield: Zampa

Adam Zampa, among the Australian spinners gunning to be Nathan Lyon’s understudy on Test tours, hopes Sheffield Shield pitches will offer tweakers more help.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Let Indians play BBL, T20 comps: Raina

Suresh Raina, who represented India in 322 games, says he and other veterans should be allowed to play in the Big Bash League and other Twenty20 competitions.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Legendary jockey Darby McCarthy dies

Legendary jockey Darby McCarthy, a trail blazer for aboriginal sports people, has died aged 76.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

AAP Racing Editor Caryl Williamson dies

AAP’s Caryl Williamson, Australia’s first and only woman to head a media organisation’s horse racing coverage, has died peacefully at home aged 67.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Russian Camelot beats Dalasan in SA Derby

The Danny O’Brien-trained Russian Camelot has proved the dominant stayer in the South Australian Derby at Morphettville.

AAP Newswire