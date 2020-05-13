Chasing a Cup berth a Good Idea for stayer

Well-bred stayer Good Idea will be given his chance to try to secure a spot in the Melbourne Cup when he runs in The Andrew Ramsden at Flemington.

By dual Cox Plate winner So You Think out of 2009 VRC Oaks winner Faint Perfume, Good Idea is set for Saturday's Listed Andrew Ramsden (2800m) which carries with it a Melbourne Cup ballot exemption to the winner.

Trained by Phillip Stokes, Good Idea races in the colours of part-owner Think Big Stud, founded by the late Dato Tan Chin Nam.

His colours - black and white check, yellow sleeves, black and white checked cap - have been worn to victory by many top-class horses including Good Idea's sire and dam.

Stokes believes Good Idea deserves his chance in the Ramsden having finished second in the Adelaide Cup (3200m) earlier this campaign.

He has had another two races since including a last-start third to import Haky over 2600m at Flemington on April 25.

"I thought if he went straight and didn't hang in, as he can do sometimes, he probably would have nearly got there last start," Stokes said.

"We're hoping with Ben Thompson on, he's a natural left hand whip rider, that will be a plus.

"He's rock-hard fit.

"It is a big carrot (Melbourne Cup qualification) so we thought we'd give him his chance while he is going well."

Five-year-old Good Idea has won five of his 26 starts and Stokes said it had taken the gelding a while to hit his straps.

"He's just been a very slow maturing horse and he's really just come to the fore since he won at Moonee Valley (over 2500m in February)," he said.

"Then he went over to the Adelaide Cup and he really showed his wares once he got up to that trip."

Good Idea was at $18 on Wednesday with King Of Leogrance the $2.50 favourite in a field of 12.

Prepared by last year's Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Danny O'Brien, King Of Leogrance has not started since winning the Adelaide Cup in dominant fashion on March 9.

"I'm just hoping maybe we've got the fitness edge on him because we've had a couple of runs (since the Adelaide Cup) going into this," Stokes said.

"But King Of Leogrance is a very good horse. He put us to the sword quite easily in the Adelaide Cup."