AAP Horse Racing

Krone ready to make bid for Stradbroke Hcp

By AAP Newswire

Krone will contest the Silk Stocking at the Gold Coast. - AAP

1 of 1

Much-travelled mare Krone has pleased new trainer Tony Gollan as she starts her push for a Stradbroke Handicap start when she makes her Queensland debut.

Krone could give Gollan at least three runners in the Stradbroke on June 6 if she races well in the Silk Stocking (1200m) at the Gold Coast on Saturday.

The Silk Stocking is rated among the strongest fillies and mares races in Queensland despite carrying Listed status.

It has been run at various times of the year but has been won by some top mares including multiple Group One winner Srikandi.

Krone will join Gollan's Vega One, Outback Barbie and possibly Silvera in the Stradbroke if she races well.

The mare raced in the south for the Mick Price and Michael Kent jr partnership when she won the Listed Cinderella Stakes at Morphettville and the Listed Darby Munro Stakes at Rosehill.

She was sent to Gollan with the aim of getting more black-type in the winter.

Gollan realises Krone is only on the cusp of getting a Stradbroke run unless she picks up valuable prize money and ratings points.

"But she has pleased me since coming up here. Her trial win was good and hopefully she will run up to it," Gollan said.

Top jockey Jim Byrne, who made a successful return from injury last Saturday, will ride Krone.

Gollan has accepted at the meeting with smart filly Niedorp and she is likely to run on the Guineas.

"She was also in at the Sunshine Coast on Friday but she will run definitely run in one of the Gold Coast races," he said.

Gollan will have Garibaldi in the Gold Coast Guineas and he will be ridden by Byrne.

"He has run second at both his runs back since a disrupted spring carnival in Sydney," Gollan said.

"Garibaldi has always promised to win a big race and from the good barrier this is his chance."

Gollan has a big weekend with key runners at the other metropolitan meeting on the Sunshine Coast on Friday.

He has three runners in Silvera, Man To Match and Get Stuck In contesting the Listed Wayne Wilson Memorial (1600m).

"They have been in form and handle the big track," he said.

"Silvera is a multiple stakes winner and this race looks perfect."

Another of his horses in Just Orm is among the favourites for the Listed Chief De Beers (1000m) on Friday.

"He has won his past two starts at the Sunshine Coast over his pet distance of 1000m," Gollan said.

"It is a pretty good field but he still looks OK at the weights."

Latest articles

At Home

Need some isolation inspiration?

Looking for ideas to keep you entertained at home? Well look no further. We’ve got you covered with our ‘At Home’ section, with everything from DIY and TV recommendations, to music and fitness

Shepparton News
Entertainment

Shepparton choir Zooms ahead

While Covid-19 has silenced musical gatherings in public, online lounge room performances and rehearsals are all the go. Goulburn Valley Concert Orchestra president Helen Rankin announced this week the orchestra’s popular annual concert in June had...

John Lewis
Entertainment

Create your own Moooving Cow – Terms and Conditions

1. Instructions on how to enter and prize information on forms part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation on in any competition on is deemed as acceptance of these Terms and Conditions. 2. The promoter is Shepparton News Pty Ltd (ABN 85 004...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Legendary jockey Darby McCarthy dies

Legendary jockey Darby McCarthy, a trail blazer for aboriginal sports people, has died aged 76.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Greyworm favourite for Takeover Target

Last-start winner Greyworm is the early favourite to add the Listed Takeover Target Stakes which is being held at Randwick.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

AAP Racing Editor Caryl Williamson dies

AAP’s Caryl Williamson, Australia’s first and only woman to head a media organisation’s horse racing coverage, has died peacefully at home aged 67.

AAP Newswire