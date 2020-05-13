AAP Horse Racing

Maloney to help Tarzan defend sprint crown

By AAP Newswire

Tarzan in winning form at Doomben. - AAP

Group One-winning jockey Ryan Maloney will reunite with Tarzan as the gelding fights off challenges to his crown as the king of the Sunshine Coast.

Tarzan will be attempting to win his second Listed race when he resumes in the Chief De Beers Handicap (1000m) on Friday night.

The 1000m races at the seaside track have produced a lot of specialists in recent years but none to match Tarzan's record.

Tarzan has had 17 starts at the Sunshine Coast 1000m for 10 wins, four seconds and a third.

One of those wins was in the Listed Queensland Lightning in 2018.

He will be opposed on Friday by some smart Sunshine Coast short-course horses including Just Orm, Ringo's A Rockstar, Sugar Boom and Gin 'N Bitters.

Trainer Stuart Kendrick believes the handicapper is starting to catch up with Tarzan and barrier 15 in a field of 15 obviously was no help.

"The weight is starting to hurt but he really isn't an apprentice's horse," Kendrick said.

Kendrick believes despite the drop in weight to 59.5kg in the Chief De Beers, which is a Stakes race, it still meant he was giving the rest of the field up to 5.5kg.

Maloney has had one ride on Tarzan for a win in a Doomben handicap when the gelding had 60kg last year.

"Ryan suits him and Tarzan has had a nice trial where he ran second," Kendrick said.

"His first-up record (eight starts for four wins and two seconds) is good but the outside barrier is no help."

