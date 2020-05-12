AAP Horse Racing

Wide draws for leading Goodwood contenders

By AAP Newswire

Gytrash at Flemington Racecourse . - AAP

1 of 1

A field of 15 has been declared for the Group One Goodwood at Morphettville with favourite Gytrash drawing wide in barrier 12 while another leading contender, The Inevitable, has the outside draw.

Saturday's 1200m sprint is the final Group One race of this season's Adelaide carnival.

Five-time Group One winner Santa Ana Lane, who won The Goodwood two years ago, will carry the no.1 saddlecloth and has top weight of 59kg under the set weights plus penalties conditions.

Santa Ana Lane has barrier 10 while last year's Group One Stradbroke Handicap winner Trekking has barrier six.

Triple Group One winner Sunlight, who failed in the Robert Sangster Stakes last start, has barrier three while her stablemate and last-start Euclase Stakes winner Xilong has drawn the inside barrier.

Trainer Danny O'Brien, who won last Saturday's Group One South Australian Derby at Morphettville with Russian Camelot, will run last-start Wangoom Handicap winner Order Of Command in The Goodwood with the sprinter drawing barrier two.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Richards has two hopes in hometown sprint

Gordon Richards will saddle two chances in The Goodwood at Morphettville, South Australia’s major Group One sprint race.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Melbourne Cup dream starts at Flemington

The Andrew Ramsden Stakes over 2800m at Flemington offers the winner a ballot-free exemption into the Melbourne Cup.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Stick ‘Em Up to run in SA Fillies Classic

After finishing second with Miss Moana in the 2019 SA Fillies Classic in Adelaide, trainer John Sargent hopes Stick ‘Em Up can go one better this year.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Legendary jockey Darby McCarthy dies

Legendary jockey Darby McCarthy, a trail blazer for aboriginal sports people, has died aged 76.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Greyworm favourite for Takeover Target

Last-start winner Greyworm is the early favourite to add the Listed Takeover Target Stakes which is being held at Randwick.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Weight, barrier against Lashes at Randwick

While hopeful Lashes can measure up to stakes grade in time, trainer Matt Smith admits she faces a tough task when she resumes at Randwick.

AAP Newswire