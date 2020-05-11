AAP Horse Racing

Whittington’s service fee reduced

By AAP Newswire

Queensland's Grandview Stud has announced a cut in the service fee for leading sire Whittington as the state's breeders carefully watch the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Whittington is generally regarded as one of the best value stallions in Queensland, if not Australia.

He is currently second on the state second season sires premiership and third on the three-year-old list, with only two crops to race.

Whittington'has had 16 individual winners of 47 races at a strike rate of 34 per cent this season.

Grandview's owner Michael Grieve said Whittington would stand in the coming breeding season at $5500 down from $6600 in 2019 while Stradbroke Handicap winner Under The Louvre, whose first crop are yearlings, will stand for $4400.

Grieve said he reduced the stallion fees for 2020 to provide breeders with greater value in the current economic conditions.

"There has been a tremendous run of winners by Whittington this year reinforcing his second position in the Queensland second season sire table and third position in the Queensland 3yo sire table," Grieve said.

"For $5500, he is exceptional value especially for Queensland breeders to chase the lucrative QTIS bonus prize money in races."

"Under The Louvre enters his fourth season at stud with his first crop producing good results in the sales ring and glowing endorsements from respected international bloodstock agents like John Foote."

"His first crop will be given some great opportunities to succeed at leading stables next season including Ciaron Maher, Chris Waller and Bryan and Daniel Guy."

