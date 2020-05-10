AAP Horse Racing

O’Dea weighs up options for Gotta Kiss

By AAP Newswire

Trainer Steve O'Dea is weighing up the options for classy filly Gotta Kiss and could miss a much-anticipated return clash with top filly Isotope.

The pair are considered Queensland's best two-year-old fillies and have clashed once when Isotope beat Gotta Kiss into third place at the Sunshine Coast.

However Gotta Kiss was first-up that day and showed her true ability when she scored her third win in the Roku Gin Plate (1110m) at Doomben on Saturday.

A strong option for Gotta Kiss's next start is the Group Two Champagne Classic at Eagle Farm on May 23 where she would meet Isotope.

But O'Dea is also looking at putting blinkers on Gotta Kiss and running her in a Listed race at Doomben on May 30.

"Before the coronavirus we were only giving her a light winter and skirt around the better races," he said.

"That's changed and it will either be the Doomben race in three weeks or the Champagne Stakes."

O'Dea said Gotta Kiss was developing a habit of wanting to lay in under pressure and she might need blinkers.

Gotta Kiss is entered form the Group One J J Atkins on June 6 but O'Dea willl not commit her to a start until he sees how she progresses in the next weeks.

One horse who will miss the rest of the winter is promising Goldsborough who finished second to Gotta Kiss on Saturday.

Trainer Jack Duncan said Goldsborough would go for a six to eight-week spell before coming back for a tilt at the summer carnival and Magic Millions.

