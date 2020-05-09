AAP Horse Racing

Apprentice Lewis German lands city double

By AAP Newswire

Lewis German on News Girl. - AAP

1 of 1

Having won the race earlier in the day named after his mentor Darren Gauci, apprentice Lewis German has recorded a metropolitan double at Caulfield.

After recently transferring his indentures from the Lindsay Park stable to Enver Jusufovic at Cranbourne, German was delighted to land a Saturday city double.

German scored aboard Barbie's Fox in the Darren Gauci Handicap before guiding News Girl in the Lamaro's Hotel South Melbourne Handicap (1000m).

"It's been a very good day and I'm very grateful for the opportunities," German said.

"I've just transferred to Cranbourne for three months to open up other opportunities to build relationships with other trainers."

German's second winner News Girl is prepared by former jockey Geoff Duryea over the NSW border in Corowa.

Because of travel restrictions brought on by coronavirus, Duryea stayed in Corowa and relied on the help of Wangaratta-based trainers Renee and Michael Hoysted.

"I rode for Renee's grandfather and Michael's father and I cannot say how much I owe them in appreciation for helping me with this horse across the border," Duryea said.

"It's very difficult living across the border at the moment. If I cross it then I can't even go to trackwork with my horses."

Duryea said he had considered scratching News Girl when the track was downgraded to heavy.

"My son Paul is on track and I told him to talk to Lewis beforehand," Duryea said.

"We avoided the Cup meeting at Wagga because it was really heavy there, but Lewis was confident that if he could get to the right lane where the track wasn't as bad then we'd have a go," Duryea said.

A $6 chance, News Girl defeated Corsucate ($5.50) by three-quarters of a length with Esperance ($6) two lengths away third.

Latest articles

Soccer

Barcelona awarded Spanish women’s title

Barcelona’s women have been declared champions of Spain’s Liga Iberdrola after the remaining fixtures were cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Socceroo Antonis off in K League opener

South Korea became the first country to resume live sport on Friday as Jeonbuk Motors beat Suwon Bluewings 1-0 in the K League season opener.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Spanish soccer clubs resume training

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and other La Liga players have returned to training as their teams began preparing for soccer’s return in Spain..

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Legendary jockey Darby McCarthy dies

Legendary jockey Darby McCarthy, a trail blazer for aboriginal sports people, has died aged 76.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Pateman set to partner Zed Em at the Bool

Dual licence holder Steven Pateman is free to ride Zed Em at Warrnambool as he waits on the judgment in a cobalt case.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Greyworm favourite for Takeover Target

Last-start winner Greyworm is the early favourite to add the Listed Takeover Target Stakes which is being held at Randwick.

AAP Newswire