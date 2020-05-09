AAP Horse Racing

Consolation win for Bottega at Randwick

By AAP Newswire

Three-year-old Bottega beats his older rivals at Randwick. - AAP

A shrewd observation by Nash Rawiller landed him the winning mount on Bottega, who stamped his class with a dominant display at Randwick.

Trainer Gerald Ryan had not booked a jockey for the dual acceptor, who was also an emergency for the Gosford Gold Cup but failed to secure a run.

When Rawiller noticed the dual stakes placegetter had no rider declared for Saturday's Signarama Erina/Gosford Handicap (1800m), he instructed his manager, Liam Prior, to call the stable.

"I noticed before eight o'clock he still didn't have a rider and told Liam to get straight on it, thankfully they gave me the opportunity," Rawiller said.

"He is a lovely horse and probably the sort of horse now who, with a win under his belt, can take it to the next level and really come back a nice horse in the spring."

Ryan had been hoping to start Bottega in Saturday's Gosford Cup and while that did not eventuate, that trainer was satisfied with a consolation victory.

The three-year-old could still get his chance at a stakes win this campaign in the Listed Lord Mayor's Cup (2000m) at the end of the month.

"I would have liked to see him in the Gosford Gold Cup but I feel we ran him in the right race," Ryan said.

"Nash got moving on the horse coming to the turn and he was strong through the line.

"I think there is a nice race in him next time around.

"But whether we spell him now, or have a crack at the Lord Mayor's Cup in two weeks time over 2000 metres, we will let him tell us."

Raced by Corumbene Stud's George Altomonte, Bottega ($4.60) cruised to a 1-3/4 length win over Welsh Legend ($6.50), who just edged out a fighting Canasta ($19).

