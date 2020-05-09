AAP Horse Racing

Gotta Kiss confirms bona fides for winter

By AAP Newswire

Gotta KIss wins at Doomben. - AAP

1 of 1

Smart filly Gotta Kiss overcame a bout of pre-race nerves to return to the winners' list and stamp her winter credentials at Doomben.

The Steve 0'Dea-trained Gotta Kiss and Tony Gollan's Isotope are the considered the best two-year-old fillies in Queensland and are set to meet in some of the feature races later in the winter.

Gotta Kiss ran third to Isotope when first-up at the Sunshine Coast two weeks ago.

O'Dea was confident Gotta Kiss would be fitter for the Sunshine Coast run and she was sent out a $1.90 favourite.

Gotta Kiss sweated badly before the start but was able to sit midfield before running down promising gelding Goldsborough ($3.80) in the Roku Gin Handicap (1110m).

Early in her career, Gotta Kiss was ridden for pace but O'Dea has always maintained she would be better off the pace.

"We have always said she would be better with a sit and in her trial and two runs this time is how we have ridden her," O'Dea said.

Gotta Kiss is likely to press on to the Group Two Champagne Classic on May 23 and Group One JJ Atkins on June 6.

She is set to meet Isotope in both races which are at Eagle Farm where she has won twice.

Gotta Kiss cost $150,000 at the Magic Millions Yearling Sales and has now returned $206,000 which is more than enough to qualify her for the JJ Atkins.

Latest articles

News

Two men charged following cannabis crop bust

Shepparton police have arrested two men in relation to an ongoing drug investigation. Detective Sergeant Jason Frost confirmed a 44-year-old Braybrook man and a 30 year-old Northern Territory man were arrested this week. It comes after a warrant was...

Liz Mellino
News

COVID-19 sparks Shepparton vegie garden boom

First it was toilet paper — then it was vegie seedlings. It began the weekend before Easter. People desperate to grow their own food supply stripped Shepparton district garden nursery shelves of seedlings for anything edible. But the boom...

John Lewis
News

Strathmerton man sentenced to 22 years for murder

A man who murdered a stranger over the noise of children splashing and playing in a dam has been jailed for more than two decades.

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Legendary jockey Darby McCarthy dies

Legendary jockey Darby McCarthy, a trail blazer for aboriginal sports people, has died aged 76.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Pateman set to partner Zed Em at the Bool

Dual licence holder Steven Pateman is free to ride Zed Em at Warrnambool as he waits on the judgment in a cobalt case.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Greyworm favourite for Takeover Target

Last-start winner Greyworm is the early favourite to add the Listed Takeover Target Stakes which is being held at Randwick.

AAP Newswire